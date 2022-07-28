The historic Academy Theatre in downtown Meadville is proud to present its “Perfectly Marvelous Season” for 2022-23.
After the theater’s return to live performances last season, the staff, volunteers and board members are enthusiastic about the Academy’s 137th year.
The season kicks off Sept. 29 with the zany, spooky cult classic “The Rocky Horror Show.” Join Dr. Frank-n-Furter and the rest of the cast for a night of laughs, dancing and decadence (mature audiences only) in the musical that inspired the 1975 movie starring Tim Curry, Meat Loaf and many others. This show will be complete with a live orchestra and the audience interaction that fans have come to love. There will be a special 10 p.m. performance after the Halloween parade.
As the snow starts to fall in December, the Academy will present the Tony Award-winning “Oliver!” A musical adaptation of the 19th-century Charles Dickens novel, “Oliver!” follows the story of the title character growing up in the slums of London. In this show for all ages, guests will travel the dirty streets of “Merry Old London Town” with Oliver, his pickpocket best friend The Artful Dodger, motherly maiden of the night Nancy, crafty criminal Fagin, and the beast Bill Sikes. With a troupe of child thieves and popular songs like “I’d Do Anything,” “He Needs Me” and “Consider Yourself,” “Oliver!” will certainly leave audiences asking “Please, Sir, may I have some more?”
The Academy starts 2023 with “Cabaret,” the sexy dance musical that is sure to heat things up in the colder month of February. The musical tells the story of Cliff Bradshaw, an American author working on a novel in Berlin, and his encounter with Sally Bowles at the seedy Kit Kat Klub where she sings. Their relationship starts getting hotter until Berlin is engulfed in turmoil by the most devious villains man ever created, that’s right … the Nazis. “Cabaret” is a racy romp through love and depravity that mature audiences everywhere applaud.
In April, Chestnut Street comes alive with “The Sound of Music.” This timeless Rodgers and Hammerstein classic revolves around a governess and prospective nun Maria and her employment by the Von Trapp family in late 1930s Austria. The scene is set for love and happiness until the family is thrown into conflict by — you guessed it — the Nazis! The Tony Award winner for best musical, “The Sound of Music” is a great way for all ages to celebrate the birth of spring in Crawford County.
Finally, the theater closes its season in July with the 1996 smash hit “Rent.” The story of friends, lovers and street people struggling to live life in New York City’s East Village at the end of the 1990s reminds us that there is “No Day but Today” and in the world we live in, every moment is important. Loosely based on the Puccini opera “La Boheme,” “Rent” follows aspiring musician Roger and his roommate and filmmaker Mark. Upon their realization that the life is not always what it’s cracked up to be, as well as the duo owing a year’s worth of rent for their apartment, Roger, Mark and their friends find a deeper meaning of existence based upon living life one moment at a time.
“The Rocky Horror Show” (directed by Ted Watts Jr.) runs Friday and Saturday evenings from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29. “Oliver!” (directed by Watts and Anne Conti) runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 2-18. “Cabaret” (directed by Julia Kemp) runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Feb. 3-19. “The Sound of Music” (directed by Shawn Clerkin) runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from April 14 to May 7. “Rent” (directed by Watts) runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from July 14-30.
Season tickets and individual show tickets can be purchased now at the Academy Theatre box office Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and online at theacademytheare.org.
