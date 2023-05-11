The Academy Theatre’s upcoming 2023-24 season, “Journey to the Past,” features an assorted lineup of musicals and limited engagements.
The season kicks off in October with the hilarious and irreverent “Young Frankenstein,” Mel Brooks’ musical adaptation of his classic film. Based on the 1974 film, “Young Frankenstein” follows the story of Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, a brilliant scientist who inherits a castle in Transylvania from his infamous grandfather. Along with his hunchback sidekick, Igor, and the alluring lab assistant, Inga, Dr. Frankenstein sets out to create a new monster in his grandfather’s image, with hysterical and unexpected results. Running Oct. 6-22, “Young Frankenstein” is a hilarious tribute to the classic horror films of the past and the perfect show for anyone who loves to laugh and scream simultaneously!
In December, “Frozen Jr.” will delight audiences of all ages with its beloved music and enchanting story of sisterhood and self-discovery. Running Dec. 8-17, “Frozen Jr.” tells the story of Elsa and Anna as they navigate the challenges of growing up and the power of family and love. With unforgettable songs like “Let It Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” and “For the First Time in Forever,” the musical is a celebration of friendship, sisterhood, and the power of being true to oneself. “Frozen Jr.” is a youth production, with school matinee performances available.
In February, the Academy Theatre will present the Tony-nominated musical “Anastasia,” based on the beloved animated film about a young woman’s journey to discover her past and claim her future. “Anastasia” tells the story of Anya, a young woman with no memory of her childhood, who sets out to discover her true identity and reunite with her family. Along the way, she meets a charming conman named Dmitry and a dashing ex-aristocrat named Gleb, who both help and hinder her quest. The musical is a beautiful tribute to classic fairy tales of the past, with a modern twist that will captivate audiences of all ages. Running Feb. 2-25, “Anastasia” is the perfect show for anyone who loves the magic of musical theatre.
April 12-May 5, audiences can experience the classic musical “Fiddler on the Roof,” a timeless tale of tradition, family and community. Set in the small village of Anatevka in early 20th-century Russia, “Fiddler on the Roof” tells the story of Tevye, a poor milkman, and his family as they struggle to maintain their traditions and way of life in the face of changing times and anti-Semitic persecution. With notable songs like “Tradition,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “Sunrise, Sunset,” the musical is a celebration of family, community, and the power of faith. “Fiddler on the Roof” is a timeless classic that has been enchanting audiences for over 50 years.
Closing out the season in July and August is the international sensation “Jersey Boys,” the Tony Award-winning show, including Best Musical, that tells the story of Franki Valli and The Four Seasons. Featuring classic hits like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Oh, What a Night,” “Jersey Boys” is a high-energy musical that is sure to have audiences singing and dancing in the aisle. Running July 12-Aug. 4, the show follows the journey of Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi as they navigate the ups and downs of the music industry, from their early days in New Jersey to their international success.
In addition to the mainstage productions, the Academy Theatre will also offer two limited engagements. On Oct. 27, audiences can experience “An Evening of Spirit Connections,” as well as private readings on Oct. 28. For those seeking comfort and closure, this event offers a unique opportunity to connect with loved ones who have passed on, featuring renowned mediums from Lily Dale, New York, Kathleen Boldt, Brenda Reading and Kris Seastedt.
On March 16, the Academy is thrilled to welcome back Meadville’s very own Tammy Pescatelli to their stage. Pescatelli, who has been featured on Comedy Central, “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “Last Comic Standing,” is arguably one of the hardest working women in comedy today. She brings brassy sexiness with a bold voice of witty sarcasm to her audiences holding her own on the topics of sports, television, dating and family life using tongue-in-cheek humor. She is relatable to every audience member!
Season tickets are on sale now, and individual tickets will go on sale July 1. Purchase a season ticket for a discount off of walk-in prices and the best seats in the house for every show. For more information, and to purchase a season ticket, visit theacademytheatre.org, call the box office at (814) 337-8000, or visit 275 Chestnut St., Meadville. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m.
And don’t miss the final production of the 2022-23 “Perfectly Marvelous” season, “Rent,” running July 14-30.
