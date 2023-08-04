From the sounds of hoofs pulling the 1882 horse-drawn fire engine to the roars and sirens of today’s fire engines, the streets of Conneautville came alive during the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Fellows’ Club Fire Department.
More than 60 units participated in the parade which took place Saturday during a short break from rain. The best band trophy went to the Conneaut Area Senior High marching band, best tractor went to Russ King’s Ford 8N series tractor chain, best float went to the Springboro Garden Club, and best antique car went to Dave Samuels’ 1952 Ford Truck. Longest distance fire engine went to Wesleyville Fire Department, whose current chief was a junior member at Conneautville. Fire apparatus were awarded to Hayfield (first place), Summit (second) and Fallowfield (third) fire departments.
The parade was led by Means Flynn Post 615 of the American Legion Color Guard followed by Boy Scouts Pack 210. The 1882 Remington horse-drawn-and-operated pumper was pulled by a pair of draft horses by Bill May. The old 1943 Willy’s Jeep pump trailer made its debut after fighting numerous fires in the 1950s and ‘60s. Past fire chief Paul Chason was the fire parade marshal while past ambulance chief Jerry Carless was the ambulance parade marshal. From floats, to antique cars, horses, tractors, queens, politicians, fire trucks, the marching band and the Shriner’s Zem Zem, the parade was a great shot-in-the-arm for the borough residents and guests, organizers said. COOL 101.7 was the master of ceremony and live streamed the event.
An open house was held at the fire station showing off the fire and emergency medical equipment of years past and what is currently in use. One thing has changed was the price tag. While the social hall was built for $20,000 in 1974, the new flooring in the social hall installed this year cost around the same amount, organizers said. Citations from the Pennsylvania Senate and House of Representative was given to the department in honor of its achievement. 100th anniversary T-shirts are still available for $20, contact any member or stop at the fire station Thursday nights.
All past and current members were invited to return for a member’s only dinner. Awards were given to the members that travel the furthest, which was from California, Wyoming and North Carolina. Other awards for oldest members by age and when they joined were recognized. Past fire chiefs, ambulance chiefs and presidents were recognized, along with several other groups of people including the auxiliary, fire police, fundraisers and life members. A brief history of the Fellows’ Club and the fire and ambulance operations began along with some of the sacred ceremonies to obtain the Yellow Dog Degree back in the 1950s. Members shared some of their stories from when they were active in the department. The evening concluded with music, games and showing photos on the big screen of members over the last 100 years.
