Conneaut Area Senior High’s Theatre Department will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, “Every Man Has the Power to Do Good,” a small-cast version of the classic novel, Nov. 18-19 at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium.
Tickets, $7 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students, will be available at the door. Seating is general admission.
Fourteen actors portray the 40 characters needed for the retelling of this perennial holiday favorite. Elise Sprong plays Ebenezer Scrooge and is joined by an ensemble cast consisting of Squale Mattera (as Fred Holywell), Emma Miazga (Belle), Aaron C. Kline (Marley’s Ghost), Lilyonna Lindsey (Ghost of Christmas Future), Faith Shaffer (Mrs. Dilber), RaeLeigh Cunningham (Mrs. Cratchit), Danna Flor (Tiny Tim), Jonathan Hart (Old Joe), Jordan Miazga (Ghost of Christmas Past), Kaylee Montes (Fezziwig’s daughter), Mason Shafer (Bob Cratchit), Addeline Thieme (Ghost of Christmas Present), and Elijahwan Wilson (Mr. Fezziwig). They will be joined onstage by Sarah Shearer on the fiddle.
Over a half-dozen technical theatre students will be instrumental in handling the multiple scene changes and magical stage effects that lead to Scrooge’s redemption.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.