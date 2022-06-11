Conneaut Lake Kiwanis Club will sponsor a 5K color run/walk on June 18 at 9 a.m.
The start/finish line is at Fireman’s Beach, North Second Street, Conneaut Lake.
Registration starts at 8, or those interested in participating can preregister at eventbrite.com.
All participants will receive a T-shirt, organizers said, but registering online will guarantee a preferred size.
A donation of $20 for adults and $10 for children 14 and under will benefit the club’s future projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.