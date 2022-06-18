The 100th Schlosser family reunion will be June 26 at Bertram Park in Saegertown.
A cornhole tournament and children’s games will begin at noon, with dinner at 1 p.m. A family picture will be taken following dinner at approximately 2 p.m. Table service and beverages will be provided, as well as barbecue chicken, pulled pork, smoked roast beef and hot dogs for children.
Those attending should bring tureen dishes to share, as well as items for an auction (in addition to the family baskets).
People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and draft horse wagon rides will also be provided. Family members are also requested to bring small items, such as an old family photo or an item (not larger than a matchbox toy), to be placed in the time capsule which will be stored in the safe at the Saegertown Heritage Society and be opened in 2047.
