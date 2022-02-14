Kindergarten registration packets for the Commodore Perry School District are available now and can be picked up in the elementary office during school hours. The packets can be taken home to be filled out and then returned. There is a scheduled day on March 4 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to pick up packets or to return completed packets.
The child must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31 to register for kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year. Parents need to bring the child's birth certificate, an up-to-date immunization record and proof of residency. The proof of residency may include a driver's license, utility bill or a lease agreement. Copies of these items can be made in the elementary office. The child does not need to be present to register.