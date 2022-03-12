Members of the public were not able to participate when members of a Meadville City Council committee focused on community engagement met recently to address plans for a participatory budgeting process and other priorities.
The impromptu Feb. 28 meeting may have been a Sunshine Act violation, according to Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
The Sunshine Act covers government committees, even those consisting of just two council members, Melewsky said.
“It doesn’t matter that they don’t make decisions, the law reaches committees that only render advice,” she added in an email to the Tribune. “Further, the law treats committees this way because the legislature understood that committees often do most if not all of the deliberation on particular issues and if there’s no public access at the committee level there’s often no opportunity for the public to witness and participate in the formation of public policy.”
The meeting in question was mentioned twice by Councilwoman Autumn Vogel at council’s March 2 meeting.
“I guess I’ll just kind of report back from the community engagement subcommittee,” Vogel said in her remarks at the end of the meeting. “We met, like I said (earlier), on Monday. We are starting the kind of long process of planning out what a participatory budgeting process around the American Rescue Plan Act funds that we have could look like, and we’ll be sure to bring that back to work out with staff and then bring back to council and keep folks posted, but that’s kind of a long-term thing that we’re working on.”
Other topics covered in the meeting, Vogel continued, included the climate action plan that was then scheduled for consideration by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and council’s interest in exploring a nondiscrimination policy for the city.
In an interview Friday, Vogel said that the meeting occurred when Councilwoman Gretchen Myers stopped by the City Building when Vogel was there.
“It was a conversation that Gretchen and I had,” Vogel said. “Gretchen stopped in to my office hours and it wasn’t a planned meeting of the community engagement subcommittee.”
Myers described what occurred as an informal brainstorming session — less a meeting than preparation for a future meeting.
“I stopped by Autumn’s office hours to chat about what we are doing,” Myers said. “You want to have something, in my thinking, concrete for the public to respond to, not just have a brainstorming session of what should we be doing, how do we even begin to prioritize.”
Vogel and Myers make up council’s community engagement subcommittee, one of three subcommittees formed last month to address various council priorities. Council voted to hold subcommittee meetings at noon on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Like council’s regular meetings, the subcommittee meetings are being advertised with agendas posted in advance and minutes taken, approved, and posted afterward.
The meeting Vogel described, however, was not advertised. No agenda was posted in advance and minutes were not taken.
Asked about the unannounced meeting after Vogel referred to it, City Manager Maryann Menanno said, “They need to all be advertised.”
“And there will be minutes and agendas,” City Clerk Katie Wickert added.
Meetings are subject to the Sunshine Act regardless of when and where they occur. The law’s requirements cannot be avoided “simply by holding an unscheduled discussion about agency business,” according to the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records.
In a follow-up interview Friday, Menanno said the reason for advertising the meetings, posting agendas and taking minutes was a desire on the part of council members for transparency, not because such steps were required by the Sunshine Act.
“It’s not a majority of council,” she said of the recently created two-member committees. “They have no voting or decision-making capabilities.”
The position was backed up by the city’s attorneys, she added, and is consistent with years of practice involving previous committees formed by City Council.
At the same time, Menanno continued, city staff members have emphasized that by designating a specific time for subcommittee meetings, council has signaled to the public that such meetings won’t be occurring at other unannounced times.
“We have been diligent about telling council, ‘Please keep in mind we have promised to advertise these meetings, so even an informal get-together constitutes a violation of what we have said to folks,” Menanno said. “It’s all a learning curve for them, so it’s understandable they would need to be reminded.”
For Melewsky, however, the issue concerns more than just breaking a promise.
The legal question at issue is not whether a majority or quorum of council members is present, but whether a majority of the committee is present, according to Melewsky.
“Committees are themselves ‘agencies’ under the Sunshine Act when they render advice or take official action,” she said. “If these committees are rendering advice to the larger board on matters of agency business, they are subject to the act whenever a quorum of the committee is deliberating agency business.
“The law,” she added, “recognizes that the public has a right to witness and participate at all stages of policy formation, including its genesis before committee.”
Menanno said plans are already in the works to review how the Sunshine Act relates to the newly created subcommittees. The topic will be on the agenda when council meets at 6 p.m. March 23, a week later than usual. The second regular meeting this month was rescheduled because several staff members will be unable to attend on the third Wednesday of the month.