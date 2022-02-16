Meadville Medical Center’s plan to refinance $14.25 million of its debt is expected to be supported by Crawford County Board of Commissioners.
The plan to refinance two separate loans totaling $15 million at lower interest rates was outlined briefly at Wednesday’s work session of county commissioners.
The hospital plans to refinance an $8 million borrowing in 2018 and a $7 million borrowing in 2019, according to John Swick, attorney for the Crawford County Hospital Authority.
On Friday, authority members voted unanimously to approve the plan following a public hearing.
The loans through Laurel Capital Corp. are being used for equipment as well as major capital projects at the hospital’s various facilities in Meadville and Titusville. Meadville Medical Center currently is paying an annual interest rate of 4.78 percent on the two borrowings.
Approval is required from both the authority and county commissioners for the hospital to receive tax-exempt status for the borrowing. Neither the authority nor county would be liable in the event of a loan default.
Commissioners are expected to act on formal approval at their Feb. 23 meeting.