Traditionally, baby showers are a “female only” event where friends and relatives of the mother-to-be “shower” her with gifts for the expected baby.
I have attended many of them over the years and enjoyed sharing the joy of moms preparing for the newest member of the family.
Sunday, I attended my first-ever “human shindig” party. It was basically a baby shower — with one exception. This was for both female and male friends and family.
The guests of honor were my niece, Morgan, and her husband, Bobby, who are expecting a boy.
He will be the first of the next generation of our family and will make my sister a great-grandmother and my niece, Bonnie, and her husband, Mike, grandparents.
We are all excited to welcome this new addition to the family and the “human shindig” was a great way to include the father-to-be and male friends and family in the excitement.
I wasn’t sure how the men would react to the typical “baby shower” games, wondering if, with the Super Bowl on their minds, they would really get involved in the games or if they would think they were silly.
It was surprising to see the men get just as interested in winning prizes as the women — showing their enthusiasm as much as they would at the Super Bowl.
One game was for “men only” and it was interesting to see how competitive the guys got trying to win the contest. I laughed because it was fun to see guys enjoying themselves and participating in the activity.
Some of the men were “new” fathers while others hadn’t had that joy in their lives. But they all seemed excited to share Bobby and Morgan’s joy.
I wondered if the guys would get restless when it came time for Morgan and Bobby to open their gifts.
By this time, I shouldn’t have been surprised to see they were just as interested as the women.
We laughed a little when Bobby announced a few times, “I have no idea what this is for” and someone said “you’ll learn.”
For the most part, Bobby (and most of the guys) knew exactly what every gift was used for and how it would be used for the baby.
One unique gift was just for Bobby — a male version of a diaper bag. He did know exactly how that would be used.
At the end of the party, the guys gave Morgan hugs and Bobby some hugs and a lot of “high gives” and congratulations.
It was a fun time — watching everyone get excited for Morgan and Bobby and sharing good times and friends and family.
When it was over, some of the male guests stuck around to put all the gifts in Bobby’s truck and didn’t leave until it was all done.
I’m not sure if the “human shindig” is a new tradition, but based on the event Sunday, I’d vote for it to be added as a new event.
Lots of guys get excited over a football game or any other sporting event where their favorite team is competing.
Watching guys sharing the excitement of a new baby coming is another level of excitement. It’s not unusual to see the father-to-be excited even if he doesn’t know what a bassinet is used for in raising a baby.
But seeing other men share even a little bit of his excitement was heartwarming and reminded me again how important it is to have friends and family show the love and excitement of special events in our lives and welcoming babies is one of the greatest events we can experience.
Women have always been excited about babies. I’m sure guys are, too — and the “human shindig” gave them the perfect way to show their support and excitement.
Bobby and Morgan got lots of gifts at the event and I’m sure Morgan will show Bobby what all the gifts are used for in raising a child.
But aside from the tangible gifts, they also received lots of love and support from mean and women alike who share their joy.
I know Bobby and Morgan realize that and are as blessed by that as they were all the other gifts.
I don’t know if the “human shindig” will replace the traditional baby shower, but I hope so because seeing the love, support and enthusiasm of the guys as well as the females was a blessing to the guests as well as Bobby and Morgan.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was society and communities editor.