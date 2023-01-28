The NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs came and went — leaving me with a 2-2 record.
Through 10 games of the postseason I am 5-5. Last week, I was correct on Jacksonville (+8.5) in a 27-20 loss to Kansas City. The Chiefs and a hobbled Patrick Mahomes handed Trevor Lawrence his first loss on a Saturday. Lawrence had previously never lost a football game played on a Saturday in the NFL, college or high school.
I was also correct on Bengals (+5.5) in the team’s 27-10 stomping of the Buffalo Bills, my favorite team. It was brutal to watch, but the silver lining is the Bengals covered the spread.
I missed on New York Giants (+7.5) in a 38-7 loss to No. 1 seed Philadelphia. It was a boring game to watch, unless you are an Eagles fan. My second loss was Cowboys (+4) in a 19-12 San Francisco win, which was upsetting. A Philadelphia vs. Dallas NFC Championship would have been fun to see.
Here is Championship weekend:
San Francisco +2.5: San Francisco travels to Philadelphia in a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the NFC. Looking at the rankings, these teams are evenly matched. San Fran features the No. 5 offense in total yards and No. 6 in points scored. Defensively, the 49ers are No. 1 in both yards and points. The Eagles have the No. 2 offense in total yards and No. 8 in points. On the other side of the ball, they are No. 3 in yards and points allowed.
Each team has won 15 games this season, but the only big difference is their record against the spread. Philly is 9-9 while the 49ers are 13-6.
San Francisco has also been on a heater lately. The team hasn’t lost since October and is 9-1 against the spread in those games.
The Eagles are 2-2 in their last four games. Jalen Hurts is back and healthy, which helps, but I am riding the hot hand of Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.
Kansas City Chiefs -1.5: This is a tough one to pick as Kansas City welcomes Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to town. The Chiefs are 5-12-1 against the spread this season while the Bengals are 13-4-1. Despite that, I am siding with the Chiefs.
Kansas City is a juggernaut and often had lines of eight or more points this season, which is tough to cover. Mahomes is recovering from an ankle injury that sidelined him for a stretch of last week’s game, but he wasn’t on the injury report Friday and practiced fully. As long as Mahomes and star tight end Travis Kelce share the field it is tough to bet against them.
Burrow is 3-0 in his career against Mahomes, including last year’s AFC Championship game. Some Bengals fans have even termed Arrowhead Stadium as Burrowhead Stadium. I think Burrow catches his first loss to Mahomes on Sunday and the Chiefs punch a ticket to the Super Bowl.
