COCHRANTON — The Red Birds are red hot.
The Cochranton Cardinals boys basketball team defeated Union City 61-41 at the Bird Cage on Tuesday for the team's sixth straight win.
After losing to Saegertown on Jan. 25, the team has beaten six Region 2 opponents all by double digits. The same region opponents that trounced Cochranton during the first half of the team's schedule.
"We have every team in the region up on the board and we're just focused on the one that's next. Tonight was Union City and they did what they needed to do and now we're on to Iroquois. It's going to be a big game tomorrow. We can't afford to lose that one heading into Friday," Cochranton head coach Phil Canfield said. "We haven't talked about Friday (vs. Saegertown) with the team at all, us coaches have, but not with the guys. They're focused on Iroquois now."
Getting by Union City was no small feat. The team beat the Cards 60-49 in the first meeting between the squads and boasted an 8-4 record in the region. The Bears, led by 1,000 point scorer Matt Bennett, were just the latest team to get run out of the gym by Cochranton.
The Red Birds came out firing. The team was up 16-6 after the first quarter. They held a 10-point advantage into the midway point with a 33-23 lead.
A major factor in the team's success was limiting Bennett, who finished the game with seven points.
"We thought we would throw Chase at him. To me, Chase is one of the most athletic kids in the league. He's so long and tall, fast and he can guard 1 through 5, so we thought we'd put Chase on him early and if we needed to we'd put Wyatt on him," Canfield said. "We wanted length on him to make him shoot over the top and make things tough for him."
The plan worked. With Bennett blanketed by Miller — who is also a three-time state championship meet qualifier in cross country — Bennett found it difficult to get shots off because Miller simply doesn't get tired.
Cochranton added to its lead in the third and fourth quarters and was fully in control early in the final period. The team executed on both ends of the floor.
"I think our strategy played out to our advantage because later on in the game he (Bennett) was trying to get some 2s, Wyatt was able to block his shots and frustrate him a bit. I think the combination of both of those guys we hoped to wear him down by the end of the game," Canfield said. "Our late game was so much better. We worked together and got layups instead of turnovers like last Friday with Eisenhower. We're heading in the right direction and I'm really proud of my guys for how they handled it."
Leading the team in points was Jaiben Walker and Landon Homa who each had 18-point efforts. Miller added 12 and Wyatt Barzak scored six.
The team also had the benefit of playing in front of a loud crowd at the Bird Cage. The student section even made an "ESPN" booth in the stands and dressed the part with suits and fake mircophones.
"It gets our guys excited. I have to give it to the wrestlers. It was their idea to put up the whole thing over there with the table. They put a lot of time and effort into that," Canfield said. "Our guys, they love that stuff and the community likes the stuff. Thats what happens when you win. People want to come out and watch when you're doing that. It's really nice to see more people in the gym lately."
The win puts Cochranton at 10-10 overall and 8-4 in Region 2. The team is tied with Eisenhower and Union City for the third in the region. With a home game against Iroquois today and a game at Saegertown on Friday to close out the regular season, Cochranton controls its own destiny as far as the playoffs are concerned.
Union City (41)
Drayer 5 4-6 14, Shaffer 4 0-0 10, Bennett 2 1-2 7, Post 3 0-0 6, DeSimone 1 1-2 4.
Totals 15 6-10 41.
Cochranton (61)
Homa 7 0-0 18, Walker 5 5-6 18, C. Miller 5 1-2 12, Barzak 3 0-0 6, Hoffman 2 0-2 4, Carroll 1 0-0 3.
Totals 23 6-11 61.
Union City;6;17;10;8;—;41
Cochranton;16;17;13;15;—;61
3-point goals: Union City — Bennett 2, Shaffer 2, DeSimone; Cochranton — Homa 4, Walker 3, Miller, Carroll.
Records: Union City 10-11, 8-5 Region 2; Cochranton 10-10, 8-4 Region 2.