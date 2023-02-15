Cochranton TOPS 795
Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 met Feb. 9 and opened with prayer requests. The pledge to the flag and TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges followed. Minutes from the previous meeting were read and approved.
The club had two visitors who are looking for a club to join and were welcomed by our club.
Under old business, it was reported that information for ARD was sent in.
Under new business, a fund raiser was held to sell subs to raise money to send several to ARD. They will be at the meeting next week for everyone to pick up who had purchased them so they can deliver them.
Roll call was held.
Best loser: Kathy Schneider
Runner-up: Elaine Peters
Ha-ha: Linda Sampson did not win.
Name tag: Pam Dean
Menu draw: Sampson
Number present: 19
There were five gains, five losses, one stayed the same, one first weigh-in and one KOPS.
The challenge for next week is do a menu and drink more water. Sampson had the program and asked how they lost weight or how they gained weight this week. Peters read an article about finding old food in our refrigerators and freezers.
The meeting closed with "Helping Hands."
Meetings are held Thursdays at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. and the meeting is at 10:30.
