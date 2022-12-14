The Dec. 8 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened with prayer requests, the pledge to the flag, TOPS pledge and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledge.
Best loser: Linda Kerr
Ha-ha: Betty Hart
Menu draw: Lois Newton
Name tag: Elaine Peters
KOPS fruit basket: Hart
Challenge for the week: Eat more protein.
The Christmas party will be Dec. 15. They will have weigh-ins only, starting at 9:30 a.m. Each person who wants to participate is to bring a $10 gift.
The meeting closed with Helping Hands.
Club information: Meetings are on Thursdays at the Presbyterian church in Cochranton. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with the meeting to follow.
