The Dec. 8 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened with prayer requests, the pledge to the flag, TOPS pledge and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledge.

Best loser: Linda Kerr

Ha-ha: Betty Hart

Menu draw: Lois Newton

Name tag: Elaine Peters

KOPS fruit basket: Hart

Challenge for the week: Eat more protein.

The Christmas party will be Dec. 15. They will have weigh-ins only, starting at 9:30 a.m. Each person who wants to participate is to bring a $10 gift.

The meeting closed with Helping Hands.

Club information: Meetings are on Thursdays at the Presbyterian church in Cochranton. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with the meeting to follow.

