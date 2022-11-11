COCHRANTON — A no-tax hike budget for 2023 has been given preliminary approval by Cochranton Borough Council.
The budget, given unanimous preliminary approval Monday night, also keeps the borough’s utility rates unchanged for 2023 Susan Armburger, the borough’s manager, said.
For 2023, the borough’s real estate tax millage will stay at 14.25 mills.
For a property with an assessed value of $26,000, borough real estate taxes will remain at $370.50. The assessed value of $26,000 is Crawford County’s median assessment for homes with the homestead exemption.
Armburger said the borough’s water and sewer rates and residential garbage fee all stay the same for 2023.
The minimum rate for water service in Cochranton will remain at $32.75 a month and the minimum rate for sewage will remain at $57 per month. Monthly residential water and sewage bills are based on usage.
The residential garbage collection fee will remain at $19.50 per month in 2023. The fee includes weekly unlimited trash pickup at the curb with voluntary recycling on an alternating-week basis.
Cochranton’s 2023 budget is set for final approval at council’s Dec. 5 meeting.
