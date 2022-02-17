A relatively mundane effort by Meadville City Council to update city ordinances on parades and public assemblies and make them consistent with policy changes approved last year took an unexpected turn Wednesday.
Noting that the permit requirements in question apply to most parades and assemblies but not to gatherings that qualify as protected speech under the First Amendment, Councilman Jim Roha posed a question.
“Correct me if I’m misinterpreting this,” he said. “A pet parade would have to have an insurance binder and indemnify the city, but the Nazis wouldn’t?”
Jaclyn Millin, attorney for the city, replied, “That’s correct.”
“But,” Councilwoman Autumn Vogel was quick to point out, “not because of a choice we’re making.”
The insurance requirement Roha referred to was among the changes instituted by council in July 2020. At the time, no permits for parades or other gatherings were being issued by the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the hiatus, council members voted unanimously to update the city’s permitting process for such events.
Among the changes were an earlier submission deadline and a requirement that those seeking permits be covered by liability insurance of $1 million.
The deadline requires those seeking a permit for a special event, such as a holiday celebration in Diamond Park, to submit their applications at least 30 days in advance. The ordinance approved Wednesday codifies both the deadline and the insurance requirement. In practice, the city allows applications to be submitted until within 14 days of an event, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno.
Pet parades don’t qualify as protected speech, according to the newly approved ordinance, nor do “ethnic food festivals, art shows, civic holiday celebrations and similar events.” As a result, anyone seeking a permit for such events must do so in a timely manner and possess insurance.
“The Nazis,” in contrast, would not need to be so timely, nor would they need insurance — if they were engaged in what the ordinance defines as “core First Amendment activity” that is “intended to communicate an opinion or to state a grievance.”
Roha’s choice of Nazis for an example was a reference to National Socialist Party of America v. Village of Skokie, a 1977 U.S. Supreme Court case in which the predominantly Jewish town of Skokie, Illinois, sought an injunction to prevent a planned march by American Nazis. The Supreme Court reversed the injunction, paving the way for the march, which eventually took place in Chicago rather than Skokie.
The Meadville ordinance requires permit seekers engaged in protected First Amendment activity to submit applications at least four days in advance of a proposed event, but City Clerk Katie Wickert told council that the deadline could not be enforced and that such requests could not be denied.
The point of requiring them, she added, is so that city officials can prepare in advance. Determining whether proposed activities qualify as protected speech would be up to the city’s lawyers at Shafer Law Firm.
When it comes to protected speech, Millin said, “We cannot deny First Amendment activities, we can only exercise our police powers.”
The cost of police response in such a situation would be paid by the city, according to Wickert.
Roha observed that the permit application requirements might be more appropriate for potentially violent demonstrations than for pet parades.
“I’m thinking which is more likely to involve a public insurrection between the two and have need for the insurance and indemnification,” he said.
Regarding the high level of insurance, Wickert said city officials are willing to work with organizers lacking such coverage.
“We’re not going to deny just to deny,” she said.