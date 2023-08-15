Meadville City Council will cover a brief agenda at its meeting today at 6 p.m.
Among the items to be considered are final votes on minor amendments to the city’s property maintenance and rental registration ordinances. Both amendments received preliminary approval at council’s Aug. 1 meeting.
Council members also will consider an amendment to the city’s agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) regarding the rehabilitation of Rainbow Lake Dam.
In 2018, City Council accepted a $750,000 grant from NRCS for the agency’s work in planning the dam rehabilitation project. Last year, the state allocated $3.8 million for the actual project by the state.
The changes to the rental registration ordinance, City Manager Maryann Menanno told council at its last meeting, were intended to clarify which specific fees were intended as part of the program. The ordinance does not specify rates for those fees, which are set separately through the schedule of fees established separately via resolution.
The revision to the rental registration ordinance lists fees for registration, inspection, reinspection, and sale or transfer of licenses. The amendments to the ordinance are expected to be up for final approval when council meets.
Among the changes to the property maintenance code is a new requirement for carbon monoxide detectors in residences where fossil fuels are used as a heat source or for other purposes. Council had previously made a check for carbon monoxide detectors part of the rental licensing inspection.
City Council meets in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park. Meetings are open to the public and can also be viewed on Armstrong or via Armstrong’s YouTube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.