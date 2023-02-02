Meadville City Council on Wednesday continued its efforts to address relationships between renters and landlords, giving preliminary approval to an anti-retaliation ordinance in a vote that had not been on the agenda for the meeting.
The ordinance prohibits landlords from terminating or modifying leases in retaliation for a variety of tenant actions. Those actions include organizing with other tenants, participating in a tenants’ association, requesting repairs, requesting that rent levels and fees not be increased, filing complaints about the landlord with relevant agencies, speaking to the press, and speaking at public hearings about their living conditions.
“I think it’s absolutely our responsibility to put things in place to protect the people that live in town,” Mayor Jaime Kinder said in discussing the proposal.
Council members voted 4-1 in favor of the ordinance on first and second reading. Third and final reading of the ordinance is expected to come at council’s Feb. 15 meeting. Councilman Jim Roha opposed the ordinance.
The votes were seemingly unexpected: The meeting agenda, which was posted to the city’s website around midday Tuesday, listed only discussion of a draft of the ordinance.
After less than 10 minutes of discussion, however, Councilwoman Autumn Vogel proposed that a vote on the ordinance be added to the agenda. That proposal was approved by a 4-1 vote, with Roha in opposition, setting the stage for the votes on the ordinance itself. The ordinance was not advertised prior to the meeting, but will be advertised before the third and final vote, according to City Clerk Katie Wickert.
Roha offered several arguments against the anti-retaliation ordinance. At the top of the list was a prediction.
“I think we’re going to get sued,” he said.
Told by Vogel that he can tell the rest of council “I told you so” in the event the city is sued over the ordinance, Roha replied, “I will definitely do that.”
Roha was especially critical of a portion of the ordinance that places the burden of proof on landlords who are accused of retaliation and, Roha said, violates the presumption of innocence principle at the heart of American democracy.
After listing protected activities, the ordinance states that in any civil proceedings following lease terminations, “it shall be the burden of the landlord to prove by clear and convincing evidence that the action was taken solely for a non-retaliatory purpose.”
Asked after the meeting if Roha’s assessment were accurate, attorney Robert Zaruta said the section of the ordinance in question “speaks for itself.” Zaruta had attended the meeting in place of Tim Watchter, the city’s attorney.
But while Roha said existing laws provide tenants with means of redress against landlord retaliation and that educating tenants about their rights was a better solution to any existing retaliation, Vogel saw the ordinance as a means of “evening the playing field” for tenants.
A memo assessing the ordinance from Wachter projected the city would be exposed to a “low liability risk” if the ordinance were adopted, according to Zaruta.
Council’s discussion of the ordinance came before a capacity crowd that spilled into the hallway outside the Meadville City Building conference room. Several members of the audience addressed council at the beginning of the meeting and described their own experiences with substandard housing and both instances of retaliation and fears of retaliation from landlords. Council heard similar accounts from tenants before approving a new rental inspection and licensing program in late 2022.
Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight argued that council had to take action to prevent landlord retaliation, drawing applause from the audience.
“You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out what’s going on,” he said. “They need to be called on the carpet, that’s all there is to it. Tenants do not need to live in fear and in houses that are not standard.
“They have no other recourse. We have to give them some support.”
