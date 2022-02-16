Meadville City Council members unanimously approved a plan designed to save taxpayers money over the next 12 years by taking advantage of low interest rates available now.
The proposal to issue $7.5 million in bonds in order to pay off the city’s unfunded pension liabilities came highly recommended by both staff members and the investment bank that handles bond underwriting for the city.
Although new bonds will be issued, the city will not end up owing more money than it already does, according to interim Finance Director Tim Groves. In fact, by effectively lowering the interest rates on the money already owed, city taxpayers could save about $910,000.
“Don’t feel like this is a new debt,” Groves said. “This is debt replacing what we’re going to have to pay through the (pension obligations) anyhow, so we’re just transferring it to bonds and saving $1 million.”
In an interview before the meeting, Groves said the city’s pension funds contain about $40 million, which represents a healthy level of about 80 percent of projected obligations. But the unfunded portion of the pension obligations accumulates at 7.5 percent per year.
Borrowing $7.5 million will enable the city to immediately pay off the unfunded pension obligations. The money will still be owed, of course, but the interest rate on the bonds will likely be in the range of 2.5 percent to 3 percent, according to John McShane, managing director at the Pittsburgh-based Boenning & Scattergood Inc., the investment bank that handles bond underwriting for the city.
The proposal would eliminate annual pension contributions of about $1.1 million the city is currently making. The bond payments that replace those pension contributions would be about $70,000 to $80,000 lower beginning this year and continuing through 2033. Instead of pension contributions of $9.2 million, the city would make bond payments of about $8.2 million over that time.
Following the vote, McShane said his firm will move quickly to finalize the transaction.
“We want to do it as soon as possible,” he said, looking ahead to the next meeting of the board of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, which is scheduled to take place in mid-March. “The goal, from (council’s) standpoint and our standpoint would be to get in front of that meeting because we all know what’s going to happen at that meeting.”
The Fed is expected to announce intentions to raise interest rates at the meeting. Even if the hike does not take effect for some time, the impact — in the form of higher rates that would cut into potential savings for the city — is likely to be immediate, according to McShane.
At council’s prior meeting, Groves said the proposal would not affect the city’s ability to borrow if the need arose and was not likely to pose a higher risk.
“There’s not a big downside at all,” he said at the Feb. 2 meeting. “If we were afraid to lose money, we should never make a deposit into another pension fund again.”
The city has made a similar move in 2005 and 2010 and achieved similar savings, according to Groves and McShane.
Asked why such a move hasn’t been made again sooner, given the potential for savings and the favorable bond market of the recent past, both men were hard-pressed to give a definitive answer. Groves, who retired as finance director in 2018 before returning on an interim basis last year, said he wasn’t sure of the reason.
McShane, who has managed the city’s bond issues for nearly 20 years, said council nearly acted but ultimately did not.
“They did look at it a couple of years ago and they just didn’t pull the trigger,” he said after the meeting. “I have no idea. They were on the path — it was run, run, run, and then it was stop.”