A temporary consultant who will help to fill the gap left due to the departure of a long-time city employee comes at a high price: $75 per hour.
Meadville City Council members this week unanimously approved a contract with Spark Community Capital LLC of Guys Mills to provide grant-writing services. The services are needed due to the departure of Grants Administrator Debbie Corll, whose last day in the office was Friday.
“This is an interim step until we can find a permanent grant administrator,” City Manager Maryann Menanno told council Wednesday.
Spark Community Capital will provide project manager and grant writer services, both billed at the same hourly rate. Corll had previously performed both roles, which include monitoring and reporting the progress of grant-funded projects, according to Menanno.
Corll was hired as an executive assistant to former City Manager Andy Walker in 2014 and soon transitioned to grant writing. Corll told the Tribune she plans to take a similar grant-writing role with a nonprofit organization in the area. She declined to identify the organization.
Corll also leaves having played a central role in securing about $5.5 million in grants for the city, Councilman Jim Roha said in closing remarks wishing her well.
Among the projects funded by those grants were the rehabilitation of the Porter Street Footbridge, numerous upgrades to city parks, new police vehicles, a K-9 officer for the police department, and newly installed traffic lights on Water Street and near First District Elementary.
Corll’s departure comes at a critical time, according to Menanno.
“There’s some big projects coming up,” she said, “and some additional monitoring and reporting that we really need to get through at this point.”
At the top of the list is a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant that the city is seeking to support extensive renovations at Huidekoper Park.
The city already has about $162,000 in federal funds designated for the project and is applying for a grant for up to $300,000 — a grant that would require the city to match the amount it receives. The city’s portion of the remainder could come from additional federal funding for low- to moderate income areas, federal coronavirus relief funds, city tax revenue or from privately raised sources.
Menanno was unable to predict how long the city would rely on outsourced consultants for its grant-related work.
“It depends on our success rate of finding a permanent replacement,” she told council.
The vacant grants administrator position adds to the list of open city jobs and comes after what has been a period of significant turnover among city staff. Walker’s resignation in March was followed by the resignation of Finance Director Debbie Oldakowski in June. The next month, Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson stepped down from his interim position as city manager and was replaced by Menanno.
A plan announced in June 2021 to hire a deputy finance director never came to fruition. Since Oldakowski’s resignation, the finance department has been led on an interim basis by Tim Groves, the former finance director who had retired in 2018.
Recent resignations and staff openings extend across several city departments. The police department continues to search for two officer openings, down from four in mid-2021. The stormwater support manager resigned in November. On Thursday, the city posted openings for the Public Works Department and Meadville Area Sewer Authority.