Members of Meadville City Council, which currently meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, voted Wednesday to add two meeting days to its schedule. The new meetings will take place on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month and will begin this month, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno.
“The first meeting we’re going to advertise for the housing and redevelopment subcommittee will actually be this following Wednesday,” on Feb. 23, Menanno said after council’s meeting Wednesday.
The new meetings, which will be open to the public, will take place at noon in contrast to the 6 p.m. start times for the traditional meetings on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. All of the meetings will be held in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
The newly added meetings will allow council to hold a study session designed to allow discussion and public input on the second Wednesday of each month. Votes on matters before council will continue to be conducted during the regular meetings on the first and third Wednesdays.
On the fourth Wednesday of each month, council’s recently formed subcommittees on finance, housing and economic development and community engagement will meet. Menanno said the subcommittee meetings will be held on an as-needed basis and could be canceled in some months.
Menanno anticipated that the meeting next week would focus on logistics — “discussing how the process is going to be set up, if they want to invite other stakeholders,” and similar questions.
One topic that could come up soon in a study session is the city’s use of federal COVID-19 relief funds it will receive this year.
As Councilwoman Autumn Vogel said, “One of the priorities of this council is a participatory budgeting process around the next allocation of American Rescue Plan funds.”
In crafting the 2022 budget last fall, council used the full $662,000 allotment of federal relief funds that it received in 2021 to help eliminate the deficit.