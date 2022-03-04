The City of Meadville has reopened Chestnut Street between Park Avenue and Federal Court to two-way traffic, according to Maryann Menanno, city manager.
The municipal parking lot in the area off Chestnut Street and next to the Academy Theatre also has reopened.
However, portions of the sidewalk on the south side of Chestnut Street remain closed to pedestrian traffic and some on-street parking spots also remained closed.
The areas had been closed since Monday night due to a partial collapse of a brick facade at Hovis Interiors on Chestnut Street.