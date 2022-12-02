The Crawford Christian Academy girls basketball led by head coach Jim Oakes expects an improvement this season.
Last year, the Chargers finished 3-14 with a very young roster. This year’s team is still young, but has gained a year of experience and growth.
“The Crawford Christian Academy girls basketball team is expecting a full return of last years players plus a few additions to the lineup,” Oakes said. “Our team is still quite young but coming together as a unit in the short time we have had to get ready for this season. This is my first season as the head coach along with assistant coach Stacey Zurcher. The expectation for this season is in the hands of my players.”
The oldest player on the team is junior Gracie Oakes. There are six sophomores — Abryanna Epps, Taylor Frantz, Alydia Zurcher, Claira Berlin, Olivia Numer and Emma Walter. One freshman — Abby Numer, three eighth-graders — Audrey Oakes, Bailey Dillaman, Anna Held and three seventh-graders — Brielle Zurcher and Mackenzie Ackerman, Macy Walton — round out the roster.
“We have the ability to be a dominant force in the NW Penn Conference as long as the athletes trust in God first, the coaching process and especially in each other. The Lady Chargers will be facing some new competition on the schedule this year with the addition of some Christian Schools in the Pittsburgh Area,” Oakes said. “Our team will also face its first PIAA competition in as long as I have been involved in the program with the Commodore Perry Christmas Tournament. This season should be quite exciting for the CCA girls basketball program.”
