An Erie woman has been charged for allegedly selling alcohol without a license in downtown Meadville last month.
Antanequia Shakwaun Akins, 30, of Erie, is facing a Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) Erie office charge for an incident June 25.
Police allege Akins sold alcoholic beverages without a license on the second floor of the Meadville Market House the night of June 25, according to a copy of the criminal complaint and arrest affidavit obtained by The Meadville Tribune.
A public complaint was received by the office on June 25 that sales of alcohol without a license would occur at Meadville Council on the Arts (MCA), 910 Market St., according to the affidavit.
The Meadville Market House, 910 Market St., houses MCA on its second floor.
The contemporary arts center has a 40-seat theater, full dance studio and state-of-the-art gallery. It offers live theater productions, films and art shows.
“It was a privately booked event,” Jim Hoople, MCA president, told the Tribune on Monday. “Nobody from MCA was involved in the planning of it. MCA rented the space as we have done in the past.”
According to the affidavit, two LCE officers entered the event in an undercover capacity at 8:40 p.m. June 25.
“We observed a room with a DJ and approximately 15 patrons inside for a 30th birthday event,” the affidavit said. “Antanequia Shakwaun Akins was walking around the general area issuing wrist bands and charging $10 per person. Akins was then observed working in a small kitchen type area and furnishing alcohol from the window area.”
The two officers then purchased two 12-ounce cans of alcohol, priced at two for $5, with $10 given to Akins — $5 for the alcohol and a $5 tip, the affidavit said. The two officers then left at 9 p.m., according to the affidavit.
On Thursday, the Liquor Control Board confirmed the site does not have a valid liquor license or a pending liquor license, the affidavit said.
MCA leases space in the building from the Meadville Market Authority, which oversees the Market House operations. The Market House is owned by the City of Meadville.
“My understanding is that the individual has no affiliation with the Market House or the MCA,” Paula Burleigh, chair of the Market Authority, told the Tribune on Monday. “And certainly selling alcohol (under those circumstances) is against the law and does not reflect our values or policies.”
“MCA has been very cooperative about having an open conversation with us (the Market Authority) about what happened, but we also understand they were not the one who organized the event in the first place,” Burleigh said.
“We (Market Authority, MCA) will probably have a meeting with the city solicitor about best policies going forward,” Burleigh said.
The charge against Akins has been filed with Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino’s office in Meadville. A court summons has been sent via certified mail to Akins. She faces a preliminary hearing on the charge Sept. 12 before Pendolino.
The charge — unlicensed consumption of malt or brewed beverages on premises — is an ungraded misdemeanor.
If convicted, there is a minimum fine of $100 and a maximum of $500, according to court documents. Failing to pay the fine carries a minimum penalty of one month and a maximum of three months in jail. In addition, there is a fine of $2 per fluid ounce for each container where the sale was made, which would be an additional $48, if convicted, according to court documents.
Sgt. William F. Stuckey, commander of the LCE’s Erie office, said Monday that no other individuals are facing charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.