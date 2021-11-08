Despite winning two straight District 10 titles and only losing three matches in the regular season, Conneaut entered the Class 3A District 10 championship against Villa Maria as the underdog.
The underdogs won their third-consecutive district title and claimed the moniker of top dog in the district yet again. Conneaut needed four sets to down Villa 25-15, 16-25, 31-29, 25-23 and advance to the state playoffs.
The Lady Eagles came out of the gates red hot. Senior Amber Clark was on-point in her passes and the offense rolled the Victors 25-15.
Villa flipped the script in the second set and evened the match 1-1.
"The girls could have collapsed and threw in the towel after the second set. We had all the momentum from the first, but Villa took it to us in the second," Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. "We strung together some points at the end of the second set to build some momentum back and I felt that was important."
The third set is one that seemed to take an eternity.
Neither team gained an edge until a couple balls fell Villa's way. Conneaut found themselves down 24-21 and in danger of trailing in the match. The Eagles flexed their mental toughness and didn't blink.
A pair of Villa errors brought Conneaut to a 24-23 deficit. On the next volley, Clark passed to junior outside hitter Kaylee Mattera, who buried the ball into the ground to make the game 24-all. The momentum was in Conneaut's favor, but the team still had to finish the job, which was easier said than done.
Each team took turns scoring. Conneaut would have the advantage and Villa would even it, over and over again.
"It was very hard on the sidelines to keep a straight face and not let my emotions show. All the credit goes to the girls. Whenever someone needed to step up and make a play, they did," Krankota said. "We had some excellent defensive efforts and the offense put the ball away when they needed to."
Mattera put the ball away on the next point to bring the Eagles one away. Villa sided-out the Conneaut serve and appeared to be on their way to tying the game, but senior Jaelyn Blood came up big with a block to win the set 31-29.
"The set literally felt like forever, but we just kept pushing point-by-point, taking it one at a time and staying focused. That's what got us through it," Mattera said. "The whole match was such a team effort. Villa was undefeated coming in and to beat them feels so good."
Villa Maria was undefeated during the regular season. A match between Villa and Conneaut was canceled during the season and not rescheduled.
In the fourth set, Conneaut rolled to a 16-11 lead and looked to be cruising to an easy win. Villa's big hitters — Karlee Berchtold, Kasey Smith and Madeline Parks — brought the team back. The Victors tied the match at 22-22.
"We struggled with their hitters at times, but once we settled and started blocking better our defense was able to find some rhythm and I feel we frustrated them a bit," Krankota said. "We knew coming in Villa would get theirs. They have too powerful of an offense for anyone to shut them down. We told the girls to not stumble on their mistakes and move on to the next point."
A Victors error and Mattera kill gave the Eagles match point. Freshman Lainie Harrington provided one of her seven kills in the match to give Conneaut the win.
"We're so proud of the girls. District 10 girls volleyball is extremely competitive. Any team can win on any night," Krankota said. "We understood we were the underdogs coming in and the girls embraced that. They came in with no pressure and played fearlessly tonight."
Villa was led in kills by Berchtold with 20.
"Villa is a very good team," Krankota said. "They played a great season and they left it all on the floor."
Mattera led the match with 28 kills. She added six digs, four blocks and two aces. Passing her the ball most of the time was Clark, who finished with 43 assists.
"The win feels amazing. It helps that we're all like a family and love each other," Clark said. "The third set put a lot of strain on us, but we had the energy to pull through and that's what you need to do to win. We're excited to keep playing, especially with how last year ended."
Defensively, senior Rylee Jones paced the team with 16 digs. At the net, Sylvia Prebor had 11 blocks and 10 kills. Blood added 11 blocks.
After last year's district title, the team was forced to forfeit its first-round state playoff match due to COVID-19.
"I'm hoping we can stay healthy and keep playing as long as we can," Mattera said.
The Eagles are scheduled to host Armstrong on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. Armstrong is the third-place finisher from the WPIAL.
"We feel a lot of people had written us off because of our strong senior class we lost last year, but these girls refuse to be denied," Krankota said. "They have a strong bond. They truly love each other and you can see that on the floor."