Clarion University outside hitter Cassidy Snider won the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Athlete of the Week on Monday.
For the second time this season the Golden Eagle volleyball team double-dipped in the conference’s weekly awards release, as Clarion’s Snider and Abigail Selfridge earned PSAC West Athlete and Defensive Athlete of the Week honors for Oct. 31.
The awards come after the Golden Eagles earned a pair of conference wins on the road last week, closing out a five-match stretch away from home with victories over Pitt-Johnstown and IUP.
A 2020 graduate of Conneaut Area Senior High School, Snider averaged 4.86 kills per set last week and earned a hitting percentage of .450. She earned 34 kills on 60 attempts with just seven errors. Snider leads the PSAC with an average of 4.23 kills per set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.