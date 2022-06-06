BELLEFONTE — The Cochranton Cardinals upset York Suburban and got revenge on last season’s playoff loss in a 3-1 (30-28, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19) win on Saturday at Bald Eagle High School in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal match.
Cochranton, ranked No. 4 in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll, upset the Trojans (ranked No. 3). Last season, York Suburban swept Cochranton in the quarterfinals to end the Cardinals’ season.
This season, the Red Birds opened with a big first set win and held the District 3 powerhouse in check.
Leading the offense was Landon Homa with 16 kills and six digs. Chase Miller and Louden Gledhill recorded 12 kills and 11 kills, respectively. Gledhill also added five blocks. Kyle Hoffman tallied 11 digs and nine kills while Andrew Custead had 15 digs. Jaiben Walker had nine kills. Setter Greyson Jackson dished 45 assists and added 11 digs.
With the win, Cochranton will play Meadville in the state semifinals at Conneaut Area Senior High School on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.