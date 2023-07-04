CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS –– Cambridge Springs is moving forward with plans to construct a borough garage, and the Riverside Music Festival was a success, despite a couple of unexpected events, according to borough officials at a recent Borough Council meeting.
The borough’s engineer was not present during Monday’s meeting, but Borough Manager Sandy Pude told council she had talked to the engineer about the grassy space on the east side of the Borough Building on Carringer Street where council is considering building a garage to house equipment. The current garage is on Wall Street near Venango Avenue, not adjacent to the Borough Building.
Pude said she asked the engineer to take a more in-depth look at the property.
“The first thing is, we have to have a survey done of the elevation,” Pude said. We have to have it leveled and we need stormwater drainage.”
She said the stormwater drainage is needed because, when it rains hard, water collects behind one of the nearby houses.
She said the garage isn’t going to be built in the near future, but she wants to lay the ground work.
“This isn’t going to happen right away, but we want to get started,” Pude said. “They’re going to come down and start on that (drainage).”
In another matter, the borough’s solicitor was not present, but Pude said the changes to the short-term rentals ordinance should be completed by the July 17 meeting.
Pude also told council the owner of Rare Breed Refuse, a garbage collection company, contacted her and said the company has purchased dumpsters owned by the former Raccoon Refuse. The borough has stored six dumpsters at the Waste Water Treatment Plant since Raccoon Refuse went out of business. Pude is trying to get some more information about Rare Breed Refuse before she lets them take the dumpsters.
Also, she was contacted by a company representative regarding possible installation of a cell phone tower in the R-1 Zoning District, which is Brink Drive and Lura Road. The representative did not have the exact address of the property. She asked him to provide more information.
The owner of property at 469 S. Main St. had requested permission to use Cummings Street Extension as an access to the back of his property so he could build a garage. Pude gave him information stating the borough would allow him access, but she has not heard back from him.
Someone struck the gazebo in Marcy Park with a vehicle the morning of June 23, just a few hours before the start of the Riverside Music Festival. Chris Walker, owner of Buttons and Bows, and other volunteers helped repair the gazebo in time for the music festival. Pude was going to send them a thank-you note.
Also, the shuttle service for the music festival was canceled on Friday. Marcy Confer, owner of French Creek Adventures, donated the use of her van for the shuttle service.
“I think it’s nice to see when something happens in a small town, everybody jumps right in (to help),” Pude said.
Also, Pude was going to send a thank-you note to Craig Newell Welding Inc. for donating the “butterfly garden” sculpture. Vernon Township Supervisor Dave Stone attended the unveiling of the sculpture. He would like Craig Newell Welding to make a sculpture for the “Big I” roundabout where routes 6, 322, 19 and 98 come together in Vernon Township.
In another matter, council member Delores Hale said she has been in contact with Steve Halmi of Deiss & Halmi Engineering, who is planning a design for a new recreation facility, including a playground, in the borough.
“We’re going to give him a wish list, and he’s going to draw up a plan,” Hale said.
Hale is applying to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for a grant to help fund the recreation facility. The grant would require matching funds, she said.
