The Cambridge Springs Halloween parade and party is Tuesday evening. Costumers should arrive at the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Hall by 6 p.m. as judging will get underway at that time. Costumes will be judged in four categories: scariest, cutest, most original and best homemade. There will also be a float or group award given. A costume parade through downtown is also set. The Cambridge Springs High School marching band will get the parade underway by 6:30.
Cider and donuts will be available back at the fire hall to all attending. Trick-or-treat bags will provided as well for use trick or treating Thursday evening.
If bad weather is likely, students will hear an announcement before end of the school day. The party will then be at St. Anthony’s Social Hall.
Coordinating the activity is the Kiwanis Club of Cambridge Springs with assistance from the fire department. Organizers note that most activities conclude shortly after 7 p.m. due to the school night.
• More information: Call John Anderson at (814) 398-2752 or (814) 282-2142.
