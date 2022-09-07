The Cambridge Springs Hall of Fame will induct six new members on Sept. 17 at Riverside Golf Course at noon.
Tickets are $35 and are on sale in the Cambridge Springs High School office or at Bausch’s Service Station in Cambridge Springs. Tickets must be purchased by Saturday.
This year’s class of inductees are Lindsey Roach, Gwen Jones, Denny Mott, Chris Young, the 1990 boys volleyball team and Cool 101.7.
Roach, a 2002 graduate of Cambridge Springs High School, was a standout volleyball and softball player. On the court, she was a dominant outside hitter and helped her team win a French Creek Valley Conference title, District 10 title and finish third in the state as a senior.
On the softball field, she was a talented pitcher. As a senior, she accumulated 100 strikeouts and a 0.7 ERA. She batted 0.422 and led the team in hits and RBIs. Roach was named 2002 FCVC pitcher of the year and led the Blue Devils to a FCVC title.
Jones was was a four-year starter on the softball team and a two-year starter in volleyball and basketball. A 1987 graduate of Cambridge Springs, she earned eight varsity letters.
As a senior, Jones helped the volleyball team win an FCVC title and was selected to the all-conference second-team. The same year, she averaged 16.4 points per game on the basketball court and earned all-conference first-team honors.
Her best sport was softball. Jones made the all-conference second-team as a sophomore and the all-conference first-team as a junior and senior. She pitched a no-hitter her senior year and shared one during an all-star game.
Mott is being inducted for his success as a student-athlete and as a coach. From 1984 to 2001, Mott was part of four district championships, five FCVC championships and seven state playoff appearances.
A 1987 graduate, he was awarded eight varsity letters across football, volleyball and basketball. Following graduation he joined the Blue Devils’ coaching staff. Recently, Mott has been active in elementary feeder programs for various sports.
A 2008 graduate, Young earned 11 varsity letters as a three-year starting libero, four-year starting point guard and golf captain.
In volleyball, Young was on the all-state team in 2006, ’07 and ’08. He was also all-district all three years. In basketball, he scored more than 900 points and was second-team all-district as a senior. On the golf course, Young was the top golfer in matches all four years and led the Blue Devils to a region title in 2007.
The 1990 boys volleyball team finished the season with a perfect 10-0 record and only lost three games in conference play. The team won an FCVC title and finished the District 10 tournament 6-0. The Blue Devils beat Meadville in the finals 15-8 and 15-2. In tournament play, the team won the Cambridge Classic, the North Hills Tournament, took second at the Meadville Invitational and third at the Maplewood Invitational.
All seven starters were named all-conference. Pat Mott, Kyle Kussin and Matt Chamberlain made first-team. Jef Lewandowski and Scott Anderson made the second-team and Matt Darling and Scott Schlosser were honorable mentions.
Cool 101.7 will also be inducted into the hall of fame. The radio station has broadcasted more than 3,000 games since 1970. The station broadcasts local sports including football, basketball, baseball, softball, boys and girls volleyball and Allegheny College athletics.
The station has broadcasted numerous state championships games and was the 2008 Meadville Area Sports Banquet Milestone award recipient.
