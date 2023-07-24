VENANGO — In 1958, Dwight D. Eisenhower was the 34th president of the United States, the cost of a postage stamp was 4 cents, and you could fill up your vehicle’s gas tank for 24 cents a gallon.
That was the year Barbara Ellis graduated from Cambridge Springs High School. In the fall of that year, she left Cambridge Springs to attend nursing school in Pittsburgh.
In 1961, she graduated from nursing school and joined the U.S. Army.
“They made me a WAC,” Ellis said of the Women’s Army Corps. “I got promoted to corporal and, in 1962, I went to Fort Sam Houston in Texas where I was discharged from the WAC.
“The next day, I was inducted into the Army Nurse Corps as a second lieutenant.”
She eventually was discharged in 1978 with the rank of major, but not before serving tours of duty in Japan, Vietnam and “a lot of other places.”
Ellis was one of 63 graduates of the Class of 1958 at Cambridge Springs High School and one of 17 who attended the class’s 65th reunion on Friday at Venango Valley Inn and Golf Course. With spouses and friends, 28 spirited men and women who are about 83 years old or soon-to-be 83 years old enjoyed a social hour and buffet lunch.
Pete Moffat, 84, left school the first day of his senior year, but he is still considered a member of the Class of ’58 and attends all the reunions.
“I’ve never missed one,” Moffat said. “We used to have a reunion every five years, but for the last 10, we’ been trying to do it every two years.”
Of the 63 class members, 32 have passed away, and there are several who live in other states.
Moffat said classmates are located in California, Arizona, Florida, Alaska, Texas, Kansas, New York and Ohio.
Moffat just retired Jan. 3 from New Motors in Erie, where he drove truck and delivered auto body parts to body shops in five states.
“I think this is the best class that ever graduated from Cambridge Springs High School,” Moffat said. “Five or six have their master’s or doctorate. We were a very intelligent class.
“We’ve got psychologists, lawyers, just about every profession imaginable,” he added. “Five or six are teachers; three of them at the college level.”
Moffat and Chester “Chet” Mott organized the reunion.
Mott said they hold the reunion at noon because “nobody wants to drive after dark when you get into your 80s.”
“We have one couple in the class who are married to each other,” Mott said, adding they didn’t attend the reunion. “They’re not going anywhere until the pandemic is over.”
Mott, 82, said one classmate who lives in California, Marlene Danielka Fuentes, was not able to attend the reunion.
“She worked for Danny Thomas at St. Jude’s (Children’s Research Hospital),” Mott said.
Lorraine “Lori” Mellett Snyder, 82, of North East was at the reunion. She attended Michael’s beauty school in Erie and became a cosmetologist.
“I worked lots of places, but my biggest place was Washington, D.C.,” she said.
She also worked in Erie and North East.
She thought the reunion “was fun.”
“It’s fun to catch up with everybody,” she said.
She keeps busy in retirement.
“I’m busy all the time. I have a lot of young friends that like to drive,” she said.
Zada Walton Kolenda, 83, said she’s been working since she was 13 years old.
“I lived here forever,” said Kolenda, who just sold her house and now lives in Kansas. “I have a roommate I graduated with — David Peiffer.”
Kolenda is retired from doing “a little bit of everything,” including working in the hardware business and the restaurant business.
Mott thought the reunion was a success.
“It was good. Everyone seemed pretty happy,” he said.
And, he added, they plan to do it again soon.
“We’re going to have an 85th birthday party in two years,” Mott said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.