Cambridge Springs softball (8-4) will play for the District 10 Championship today against Iroquois at 2 p.m. at the Hermitage Sports Complex.
The Blue Devils are coming off a 7-4 regular season and won their semi-final game against Cochranton.
storyline of the season so far/ Cambridge has been led all season by their ___- game.
They have eight seniors on their team, list___.
Iroquois is ___ and defeated __ and ___ to advance to the final.
Cambridge has _ softball D-10 Championships as a program. Their most recent title came in ___.
Saegertown Baseball
Saegertown baseball will play for the District 10 Championship at Slippery Rock University. The Panthers are coming off a 16-2 regular season and have playoff wins against Eisenhower and West Middlesex.
The Panthers have been led by __ commit Henry Shaffer, who does a little bit of everything for the team. The senior has four home runs, 37 RBIs, and .641 batting average according to MaxPreps.
With 14 runs in each of their playoff games so far, scoring hasn't been a problem for Saegertown. This is why head coach Nick Leslie emphasizes defense as the key to the championship game.
"West Middlesex can put the ball in play," said Leslie. "We have to complete the defensive plays. If we don't do that, we won’t have a good outcome. When we play good defense, we can compete with just about anybody."
The Panthers have just three seniors on their team, Shaffer, Josephy Grundy, and Sully Zirkle.
As for West Middlesex, the Big Reds are 13-9 overall and defeated both Reynolds and Youngsville to advance to the final.
First baseman and pitcher Kyle Gibson has a 0.395 batting average and 0.458 on-base percentage according to MaxPreps.
Saegertown has _ baseball D-10 Championships as a program. Their most recent title came in __.
