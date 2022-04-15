The Meadville lacrosse team lost to District 10 rival Cathedral Prep 10-8 on Thursday at Bender Field.
The game was a rematch of last year’s district championship in which the Ramblers won 12-4 and ended the Bulldogs’ season.
The game started with both defenses dominating through the first half of the opening quarter. Then, the offenses came out firing. First, it was the Ramblers who got their offense going as they scored three goals in less than a minute.
Sonny Montefiori first found the back of the net for the Ramblers with 6:16 left in the quarter. Seventeen seconds later, the Ramblers found themselves in their opponent’s territory again and Eric Hindman converted to give his team a 2-0 lead. The Ramblers went up three goals after Will McBrier scored at the 5:21 mark.
“It was just in game and everybody getting their communication and figuring out how the other team’s gonna run their offense and where our matchups were and getting settled,” said Meadville head coach Rob Schwab. “It’s kinda just finding out your matchups, settle everything down.”
The ’Dogs certainly settled things down towards the end of the quarter starting when Michael Mahoney broke through for the first goal of the game at the 4:37 mark. Brandon Cornell’s goal made it a one-goal game with 1:04 left in the quarter.
After a Jake Conrad goal at the beginning of the second quarter made it a two-goal game again, Leyton Gregor responded with a fast-break goal with 9:13 left in the half. The two teams went back-and-forth again as Conrad tallied another goal for the Ramblers with 7:12 left. Less than two minutes later, Gage DeVore cut the deficit to one at the 5:20 mark.
“As far as this team goes this year, our team’s been very positive and very good on the bench and keeping a positive attitude and we were able to battle back,” Schwab said. “The guys were staying positive and keeping in the game.”
Coming out in the second half, the ’Dogs tied the game at five thanks to Mahoney’s second goal of the night with 10:20 left in the third quarter.
However, momentum quickly shifted towards the Ramblers again as Alex Little found the back of the net 12 seconds later. Another goal from Hindman made it a 7-5 game at the 6:49 mark. The ’Dogs responded with Cornell’s second goal of the contest 12 seconds later to make it a one-goal game entering the fourth quarter.
The Ramblers took back control of the match in the final quarter as Owen Callaghan made it a 8-6 game with 10:22 left. Callaghan found the back of the net again to increase the Ramblers’ lead to three with 8:45 left in the game. Mahoney’s third goal of the night made a two-goal game again, but Hindman scored his third goal himself to put it back to a three-goal deficit for the ’Dogs with 4:35 left. Cody Schwab scored the final goal of the game for the ’Dogs to make it 10-8.
In a close game, Schwab admitted his team didn’t get enough ground balls, which cost them possessions.
“We played competitively,” Schwab said. “The problem was we weren’t getting enough ground balls. We lost the ground ball battle. That was basically the difference in the game. Those are possessions we gotta have.”
With the loss, the ’Dogs are now 3-3 on the season after having their three-game winning streak snapped. They will return to the pitch on Wednesday at Fairview at 6 p.m.