RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — Cambridge Springs's bats were hot in a 9-3 Region 3 win against PENNCREST rival Maplewood at Jake Boyle Memorial Field on Friday.
Blue Devils' senior Brock Cunningham set the tone early for Cambridge with a solo shot over the right field wall with two outs in the top of the first. His energy was contagious.
Bryce Kania delivered an RBI single to bring Nathan Held in to score and Alex Dubet followed with an RBI single of his own. Cambridge led 3-0 before Maplewood got a chance to bat.
"Brock hit a laser in the first inning to set the tone. I think we scored five or six runs with two outs today, which was awesome," Cambridge Springs head coach Brad Wheeler said. "We got contributions from the middle of the lineup and the bottom of the lineup, which is always a huge help. Young kids hitting the ball is good. It was a nice team win."
Maplewood answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the first. Stuart Hochstetler singled and stole second base before a Noah Burk double brought him home.
After a scoreless second, Cambridge got the bats going in the third. Again with two outs, Dubet sent an RBI double to left field to make it 4-1 Cambridge. Tristan Mazzadra singled to score Dubet and give the Blue Devils a 5-1 advantage.
The Tigers added two runs in the third inning off a Cambridge error to cut the deficit to 5-3, but Maplewood wouldn't get any closer. They had opportunities, though.
"We left a lot of guys on base and couldn't get the stick on the ball," Maplewood head coach Ken Smock said. "When we did get stick on ball it wasn't key hits and went right to somebody. We had opportunities but didn't follow through."
Cambridge's pitching and defense did a good job of keeping Maplewood uncomfortable.
"Their pitching did a good job. Their lefty that started, Jardina, that cut back on our running game because he's a lefty. Cunningham (Brock) is as far as I'm concerned the best catcher in the region, so when you have a lefty and him behind the plate, that shuts down our running game and trying to take a bag 90 feet," Smock said. "That hurt us at times."
Sophomore Owen Riley relieved Jardina in the fifth inning and had a solid performance. He allowed zero runs and struck out ?? batters.
"Owen threw strikes. It was fantastic. We didn't even know he could pitch until the season started," Wheeler said. "To get anything from him on the mound is great. He's a goofball and I love it.
"That's been our team the last few years. They know how to have fun, but they also know when to stop goofing around and bear down a little bit. Brock is one of the leaders of the goofball crew and Owen is No. 2 for sure."
Cambridge added two more runs in the sixth inning from Cunningham and Held.
With the win, Cambridge Springs has a winning record at 3-2 overall and in Region 3. The Blue Devils are scheduled to host Eisenhower on Monday.
"We literally have not been on our field yet, not one practice, not one game. We've played away or have practiced in the gym. We can't work on little things," Wheeler said. "To be 3-2 is three more wins than I thought we'd have, honestly. It's been a nice surprise, but it would be nice to get on the field."
For Maplewood, the soggy April is impacting them as well.
"There's key things when you're inside that you cant do when you're out here. We have the turf infield and we can a lot of times come out and do things, but the outfield has been very soggy. It's tough to bring the whole game together when you just have the infield," Smock said. "You miss out on certain skill sets. Then you go out in the cage and you're not seeing a lot of pitches 90 feet away, thats an issue. It is what it is, but its early."
Maplewood is 2-3 overall and in region play. The Tigers are scheduled to play at Eisenhower today.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS (9)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jardina 4-1-1-0, J. Gorton 5-0-1-0, Cunningham 3-2-1-1, Held 3-2-1-2, Kania 3-2-2-1, Dubet 4-1-3-4, Mazzadra 4-0-1-1, Riley 4-0-1-0, P. Gorton 2-1-1-0. Totals 32-9-12-9.
MAPLEWOOD (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beuchat 2-1-0-0, Hochstetler 3-2-1-0, Proper 4-0-1-0, Burk 2-0-1-1, Willison 1-0-1-0, McFadden 3-0-0-0, Snell 1-0-0-0, Peterson 4-0-1-0, Woge 3-0-1-0, Burns 2-0-0-0, Thompson 1-0-0-0, Gerow 1-0-0-0, Reynolds 1-0-0-0, Williams 1-0-0-0. Totals 29-3-6-1.
Cambridge Springs 302 202 0 — 9 12 1
Maplewood 102 000 0 — 3 6 3
BATTING
2B: CS — P. Gorton, Dubet; M — Burk.
HR: CS — Cunningham.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) CS — Jardina WP 4-3-3-1-3-3, Riley 3-3-0-0-4-1; M — Hochstetler LP 3-7-5-3-2-0, Reynolds 1-2-2-2-2-2, Burk 2-2-2-2-2-3, Gerow 1-1-0-0-0-0-1.
Records: Cambridge Springs 3-2; Maplewood 2-3.