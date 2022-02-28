ERIE — Bishop Donald W. Trautman, retired bishop of the Diocese of Erie, died Saturday at St. Mary Home Asbury Ridge, Erie.
He was born June 24, 1936, in Buffalo, New York, the youngest of three children of the late Edward J. and Martha (Smith) Trautman. He was installed as the ninth bishop of Erie on July 16, 1990, and served until July 31, 2012, when Pope Benedict XVI accepted the required letter of resignation he had submitted at the age of 75.
Bishop Lawrence Persico said of his predecessor, “He gave himself totally to his role as bishop.
“When I first visited the diocese as the bishop-elect, I could see he was very proud of the clergy, religious and laity of the Diocese of Erie,” Persico added. “This had been his life.”
Bishop Trautman was ordained a priest in Innsbruck on April 7, 1962, by Bishop Paul Rusch and received his licentiate degree the same year. His first assignment was administrator of St. Frances Cabrini Parish in Collins Center, New York.
Later, he pursued higher studies at Catholic University in Washington, D.C. He was awarded his doctorate in sacred theology with honors from St. Thomas Aquinas University in Rome in 1966, completing a dissertation on the biblical understanding of celibacy.
During his time in Rome, Bishop Trautman assisted at the Second Vatican Council, serving as a secretary to the historic gatherings at St. Peter’s Basilica in what he counted as one of the highlights of his life.
From 1966 to 1973, he served as professor of Scripture and theology at St. John Vianney Seminary (now Christ the King Seminary), East Aurora, New York.
Before his appointment as diocesan chancellor for Buffalo in 1973, Bishop Trautman served as secretary to Bishop Edward Head. In 1974, he was named vicar general of the diocese. Pope Paul VI named him a prelate of honor with the title of Reverend Monsignor in 1975.
On Feb. 27, 1985, Pope John Paul II named him titular bishop of Sassura and auxiliary bishop of Buffalo. He was consecrated bishop April 16, 1985, at St. Joseph Cathedral in Buffalo by Bishop Head.
Bishop Trautman was named the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Erie by Pope John Paul II on June 12, 1990, and was formally installed on July 16, 1990, during a Mass at St. Peter Cathedral.
In the Diocese of Erie, Bishop Trautman led the 13 counties of northwestern Pennsylvania under his chosen episcopal motto, “Feed My Sheep.” He oversaw the mergers and closings of several parishes and schools during that time, as well as the 2001-03 diocesan capital campaign, “Celebrating Yesterday, Creating Tomorrow.” In particular, he was a leader in the much-needed renovation of St. Peter Cathedral, the mother church of the diocese.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Trautman, and his sister, Carol Trautman. Survivors include a niece, Catherine Trautman, and a nephew, Mark Trautman.
A Memorial Mass, open to the public, will be held at Our Lady of Peace Church in Erie the night before the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter Cathedral, Erie. Due to restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to ongoing renovations at the cathedral, guests at the funeral Mass will be by invitation only. Livestreams of both Masses will be made available. As arrangements are finalized, information will be available at eriercd.org/bishoptrautman.html.
Following Trautman’s retirement, a grand jury investigation of Catholic Church sexual abuse in Pennsylvania lasted from 2016 to 2018. In 2021, the Diocese of Erie has paid out $16.6 million to a total of 134 survivors of sexual abuse committed by clergy or laypersons of the diocese.
“His final years brought many trials. There will be those who say he should have done more when it came to clergy sexual abuse. At the same time, there will be those who say he received too much blame,” Persico said in a statement released by the diocese. “As Pope Francis likes to say, we are all sinners. Certainly at this time, we can look at flaws and failures on anyone’s part. It’s easy to look at a life from today’s perspective rather than in its historical context. All of us could have done better, myself included. Knowing Bishop Trautman, he did what he thought was the best he could do for the good of the people and the church.”