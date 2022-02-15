Few bids were received Monday by Crawford County to remove architectural barriers at three township municipal buildings that serve as election polling precincts.
At Monday’s public bid opening at the county courthouse, only two companies — Fred L. Burns Inc. of Shippenville and Construction Services of Pennsylvania in Union City — submitted bids for general construction work at municipal buildings in Beaver, Steuben and Richmond townships.
Burns was the apparent low bidder at $71,500 on the general construction contact at Beaver Township while Construction Services of Pennsylvania bid $77,968.
Burns also was the apparent low bidder at $65,500 for the combined general construction contact at Steuben and Richmond townships with Construction Services bidding $89,011.
The same two firms also were the only bidders for mechanical construction at Steuben and Richmond townships. Construction Services of Pennsylvania was the apparent low bidder at $19,565 while Burns bid $39,390.
There was only one bidder, A&MP Electric Inc. of Guys Mills, for the electrical contract at Steuben and Richmond townships with a bid of $6,500.
The bids are under review by the Crawford County Planning Office. They may be presented to county commissioners at their work session Wednesday with formal action taken possibly at the Feb. 23 meeting.