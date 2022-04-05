Bethesda Foundation for Children raised more than $50,000 and welcomed more than 200 supporters during the Scholarship Gala held recently at Hotel Conneaut.
The event returned on what Bethesda officials expect to be an annual basis after taking a pandemic-related hiatus for the previous two years. Funds raised at the gala support scholarships for children who have been through care or programming at Bethesda, as well as to support the current care and education of the more than 2,000 children attending Bethesda programs on a daily basis.
Former residential student and current Bethesda employee Mia Sproat served as the keynote speaker. Sproat spoke of her time spent at Bethesda and how she never “regretted a moment” spent there as it helped her to obtain the support she needed to become the kind of person and mother she is now for her young daughter. After her speech, Sproat was presented, much to her surprise, with a $10,000 scholarship check to put toward the continuation of her education.
As a Bethesda employee, Sproat is also eligible for a matching $10,000 reimbursement if she continues to be enrolled in school and working toward her degree for a total of $20,000 toward her degree of choice.
By the time it started, the event had generated more than $45,000 in giving. Additional fundraising during the event, kicked off by an initial donation from Canadohta Security, resulted in an additional $6,000 to go toward a scholarship for a youth who will be continuing postsecondary education at a technical school.
