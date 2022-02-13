TROY TOWNSHIP — A Saturday morning fire destroyed a large Townville-area barn and killed several of the animals located inside, according to Assistant Chief Justin Sullivan of Townville Volunteer Fire Department.
No people were injured in the fire, he added.
“They lost some pigs, but the majority of everything made it out,” Sullivan said of the livestock inside the barn at 35315 Yochum Road, which included cows, pigs and chickens. “They lost a lot of hay, a tractor, pickup truck and other farm equipment.”
Firefighters arrived at the blaze at about 8:30 a.m. and found a fully involved fire in a wood-framed barn with wood siding and a metal roof, according to Sullivan.
“There was no saving the barn when we got there,” he said.
Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a camper that was parked adjacent to the barn.
The source of the fire was not known, according to Sullivan. Family members inside a house located across the street from the barn reported the emergency after they “heard a pop or something go off” and saw smoke from the fire, he said.
Crews departed from the scene about 1 p.m., Sullivan said. Hydetown, Centerville and Chapmanville volunteer fire departments assisted in fighting the fire.