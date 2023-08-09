TITUSVILLE — A Titusville woman who allegedly attempted to kidnap two children off a Titusville street last September has had her preliminary hearing postponed.
Titusville Police Department accuse Lynette Watson of attempted kidnapping, interference with the custody of children, false imprisonment of a minor, impersonating a public servant and harassment.
Watson, 61, of 117 N. Washington St., Apt. 2, was arrested and charged by police on Sept. 21, 2022, for allegedly attempting to kidnap two children in front of a home in the 200 block of West Main Street around 6:20 p.m. that day.
According to the arrest affidavit filed in the case, Watson grabbed the wrists of two children while they were playing outside and attempted to lead them away from their residence. Watson is not a parent, guardian or family member of either child, according to the affidavit.
When the children’s mother stopped Watson from taking the children, Watson told the mother that she “was an undercover special agent and was under arrest,” the affidavit said. Watson then shoved the woman, the affidavit said.
A preliminary hearing on charges in the case was scheduled for Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nichols, but was postponed, according to staff with Nicols’ office. No new date has been scheduled for the hearing.
Watson remains free on $10,000 bond awaiting the hearing.
