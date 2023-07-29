Dennis See will speak and hold a concert on Sunday at Atlantic Community Church, 3468 Atlantic Lake Road.
See serves as pastor for the Justice House of Prayer in Harrisburg, which seeks to coordinate prayer for Harrisburg, the state and the nation 24/7, 365 days a year.
A gifted worship leader and vocalist, See will give an update on his ministry at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. There will be a tureen dinner following the service. See will minister musically at the 7 p.m. service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.