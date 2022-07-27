COCHRANTON — The Penn State Behrend women’s basketball has been on the rise over the last few years. For Cochranton native Lexie Moore, playing for the Lions program was an opportunity she could not pass up.
“I decided to play basketball because that is where my heart was,” said Moore about her college athletics decision. “I had offers for softball and basketball from different colleges but when I visited Behrend I knew that’s where I wanted to pursue my academic and athletic career. The atmosphere was so positive and it felt like it was going to be my home for the next four years. I am very happy with my decision. I have made so many lifelong friendships already and being a Behrend student-athlete has already made me a better person.”
It was unfamiliar territory for Moore this past season as a reserve. Behrend featured a veteran-led squad for the 2021-22 season that helped the Lions to a 21-win season. However with several departures, Moore will have an expanded role in her sophomore campaign. More of the limelight is in store, but it is a place where Moore has been plenty of times before.
In fact, she did not just produce on the basketball court for many years, but also on the volleyball court and softball diamond. As a high school senior in the 2020-21 school year, she became the Cochranton Junior-Senior High Female Athlete of the Year and won the most valuable player award for all three sports. Fighting through a COVID-19 affected senior year of high school, Moore pushed forward and became region player of the year in volleyball, broke the school single-season home run record, nearly scored 1,000 career points in basketball and accepted an invitation to the Erie Sports Awards as a nominee for Female Athlete of the Year. It is quite a high school career to remember as a 10-time varsity letter-winner, but there’s still a drive to continue to achieve in her time in college.
“I struggled this past season,” explained Moore. “I dealt with a few health issues this year that restricted me from fulfilling my full potential because of the diagnosis of having no cartilage underneath my right kneecap. I’ve been doing rehab and stretching to reduce the pain. My role will increase dramatically this season, I believe.
“There were five seniors last year I looked up to in various ways. They have become so close to me and have pushed me to be the best that I can be on the court and as a person. I am thankful for them, but as a team, we have big shoes to fill this season. I will do my best to become the leader they taught me to be.”
Hitting the weight room is something Moore enjoys and is an aspect that can help take an athlete to the next level. She hopes therapy and weight training will help get her back to the level she’s used to playing at and even to a level she has yet to hit as an athlete. For those who know her, she loves to compete and proved that as a three-sport high school athlete.
“I would most definitely say that being a multiple sport athlete has benefited me. It would get difficult when the seasons would overlap, so my time management always had to be on top, especially with school. Since the seasons always overlapped, I was always in shape. I never had time to rest between school, practices, games, travel leagues and tournaments in the summer. Playing multiple sports has taught me self-discipline, hard work, dedication and consistency.”
Though playing one sport and being an underclassman was a change in her life last year, Moore played in 11 games her first college season. With five seniors graduating, Moore is likely to see an uptick in minutes and will be called upon to score more for the Lions. Her smooth stroke from three will be a weapon as most of her points last season came from behind-the-arc.
Something else that has become clearer over the last year is what she intends to do beyond her college days. Heading to college undecided, she’s discovered that a career in business interests her most. The Black School of Business features a wide collection of majors, meaning Moore still has options to sort through what exact business field she wants to pursue one day.
Perhaps what made a career in business become more clear was thinking about the difference other people have made in her life. Could it be that she finds work in a service related field in the future? Only time will tell. However, time has already proven that her parents Kathy and Shawn Moore are unquestionably her No. 1 fans.
“They have supported me in every way possible,” Moore said. “I am so thankful for them and all the time and money that they have dedicated to me over the years for every sport.”
Many other family members, coaches, friends and teammates also deserve credit for sticking by her side as she continues to work through this chapter in her life as a collegiate student-athlete. Her faith is also something that is special to her as a young Christian woman.
“I give all the glory to God and thank him for making me the person who I am,” Moore said.
As still a teenager, Moore is finding her way. That is what college and being competitive is all about. Through it all, her support system, faith and work ethic continue to guide her through new beginnings and opportunities. The former Lady Cardinal standout has a bright future both on and off the court.
