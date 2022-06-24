Geneva College recently announced the Dean’s List of undergraduate students for the spring semester. To be eligible for this recognition, students in traditional programs must earn a GPA of at least 3.6 while passing 12 credit hours or more.

Area students named to the Dean’s List were:

Alexander Mckay of Cochranton

Kevin Caldwell and Caleb Mattocks of Meadville

Blaine Gutberlet and Naomi Swartzbaugh of Spartansburg

Ethan Kerr of Titusville

