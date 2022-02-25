The 2022 District 10 boys basketball playoffs kick off for Crawford County teams tonight.
Three Class 2A boys basketball teams play with a chance to make the PIAA tournament. The top four teams in the eight-team bracket will advance to the state tournament. Therefore each team only needs to win one game to secure a state playoff game
(3) Saegertown vs. (6) West Middlesex
(Farrell High School, 6 p.m.)
The Saegertown Panthers (17-5) were the Region 2 champions this season and are the third seed in the bracket.
Saegertown has won eight of its last nine games and comes in at 17-5 overall.
Three Panthers average more than 10 points per game — Brady Greco (13.4), Jaden Wilkins (13.0) and Henry Shaffer (10.2). Beyond the top three, senior point guard Isaac Johnson (7.9) commands the offense well. Zach Yoder and Zach Balog are second and third on the team, respectively, in 3-pointers.
“The keys to success will be to come out ready to play, handle their pressure in both the full and half court sets and limit our turnovers. We feel that we need to rebound well and limit the number of second chance points and opportunities,” Saegertown head coach Chris Greco said. “Lastly, we need to be efficient on offense and run our plays to get the most out of every possession.”
West Middlesex (12-10) finished fourth in Region 1. The Big Reds are led by 6-6 forward Richie Preston who averages 18.4 points per game.
“Richie Preston is a great player. He shoots the ball well both inside and outside. Our plan is to limit his scoring opportunities and to challenge his shots,” Greco said. “We know that he is going to score points, but we need to make him work hard to score, especially in the half court.”
The winner will play the Rocky Grove-Mercer winner on Tuesday at a time and location yet to be determined.
(4) Cambridge Springs vs. (5) Eisenhower
Meadville Area Senior High School, 6 p.m.
The Cambridge Springs Blue Devils (12-10) will face a familiar foe in Eisenhower.
These two Region 2 teams met twice in the regular season. Cambridge won the first matchup 61-44 and lost the second, 68-62.
The Blue Devils have an overall record of 12-10 and finished second in the region. The team is led by senior and last year’s region player of the year, 6-5 Nathan Held. Held averages 14.7 points per game
Fellow senior point guard Hunter Spaid returns as the only other starter from last year’s team that made a run to the district championship game. Spaid averages 7.8 points per game and leads the team in 3-pointers.
Two juniors, Josh Reisenauer and Ethan Counasse, average more than nine points per game. Parker Schmidt, a 6-4 junior, rounds out the starting five for Cambridge Springs.
Eisenhower (13-9) finished third in the region. The Knights are led by Wyatt Lookenhouse and Curt Darling. Both players average more than 10 points per game and are good 3-point shooters.
“The keys to success will be taking control of the basketball and owning the boards. If we do that, I think everything should fall our way,” Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro said. “I think we’re evenly matched, but if we control the basketball and own the boards I think we will come out on top.”
The winner will play the winner of Cochranton-Kennedy Catholic on Tuesday at a time and location yet to be determined.
(8) Cochranton vs. (1) Kennedy Catholic
Farrell High School, 7:30 p.m.
The Cochranton Cardinals (11-11) started the season poorly but strung seven-straight region wins together in February to clinch a playoff berth.
The Cards’ identity has been defense over the past month and the team will need to play their best to contend with Kennedy Catholic.
“In order to slow Kennedy down we have to take care of the basketball. They get a lot of their points off of other teams turnovers so if we can do a good job of executing the press break and handling pressure we will give ourselves a chance,” Cochranton head coach Phil Canfield said. “We also have to get back in transition and make them try to score out of their half court offense. Nothing new and fancy on defense, we just need to contain guys off the dribble and not let them drive all the way to the hoop for easy layups. This will be the quickest team we have played all year so our rotations will have to be spot on.”
Kennedy Catholic (18-4) finished its region schedule undefeated. The Golden Eagles average 72 points per game with four players averaging more than 10 points per game. Elijah Harden leads the way at 19.2 with Malik Lampkins-Rudolph (17.5), Gio Magestro (14.0) and Otis Driver (11.4) rounding out the top four.
Cochranton will be without leading scorer Jaiben Walker (13.7 ppg). Walker missed the first half of the season with an ankle injury and broke his hand last week. It will sideline him for the rest of the season.
Chase Miller, a junior guard, averages 13.5 points per game and is often matched up on the opposing team’s best player. Fellow junior guard Landon Homa averages 9.9 points per game and leads the team in made 3-pointers.
Senior Wyatt Barzak (9.9 ppg) stands at 6-4 and patrols the paint.
“Keys for us will be to handle the pressure, make shots and rebound,” Canfield said. “We missed too many layups and free throws against Saegertown and we definitely can’t afford to do that Friday night.”
The winner will play the winner of Cambridge Springs-Eisenhower on Tuesday at a time and location yet to be determined.