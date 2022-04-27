Allegheny College won both ends of a doubleheader with a 10-3 seven-inning victory and an 8-4 darkness-shortened five-inning defeat of Fredonia university at Roberson Athletic Complex on Tuesday.
Allegheny struck first in game one with two runs in the opening frame with Ryan Dougherty and Brett Heckert both collecting RBI singles.
Although Fredonia chipped away on a passed ball in the second, Allegheny broke the game wide open with six runs in the bottom half of the inning. The Blue and Gold had six different players in Ben Kosbie, Tyson Bryant-Dawson, Dougherty, Jake Stotsky and Brayden Cartwright each drove in a run. The Gators plated then one more in the following two frames thanks to Brett Heckert’s sac fly in the third and Chase Chodkowski’s first collegiate homer in the fourth.
Other notable stats from the first contest included Kosbie’s three-hit day, along with Dougherty’s and Heckert’s two-hit performance. Stotsky had the only other extra-base hit besides Chodkowski with an RBI double in the third. Allegheny also swiped four bases on the day with two from Kosbie, one from Bryant-Dawson, and the other from Heckert.
After being penciled in the starting lineup in both games, Stotsky has put a two-week skid behind him and wants to keep contributing over the final stretch.
“I just want to continue producing and do the best I can so we can make a (playoff run),” Stotsky said.
On the pitching side, Brent Herrmann picked up his third straight win and is now 3-0 overall since converting to a starter. In four innings, he allowed one unearned run, giving up seven hits, walking two, and striking out four. Cam Karnik tossed two-innings of one-run ball and Hunter Lohr had a scoreless frame to finish off the Tuesday matinee.
The nightcapper featured a more contested battle between the Gators and the Blue Devils. The Blue Devils picked up two runs in the beginning frame after a throwing error from Anthony Vazquez scored Johnny Genau and Pat Bigham doubled in the second run of the ballgame. However, Dougherty’s first-inning magic continued with another RBI single in the bottom half of the frame and Stotsky tied it up 2-2 on a sac fly.
Kosbie’s fourth hit of the day brought in the go-ahead run during the second inning, scoring Will Wolff, and putting Allegheny up top, 3-2. The Gators tallied five more runs in the third after a Stotsky RBI double, Chodkowki’s run-scoring two-bagger, Wolff’s RBI base knock, Seth Reisman’s RBI single, and Bryant-Dawson’s RBI single — his second of the day.
The Gators notched up four more stolen bases with two from Jake Budnar, and one from Bryant-Dawson and Reisman. Kosbie, Byrant-Dawson, Heckert, and Wolff also further aided in the night game with two-hit performances with the former compiling five base knocks altogether.
“We are going into a pretty important weekend coming up here traveling to Wittenberg and Denison and Baldwin Wallace on the road,” Kosbie said. “To pick up two wins in the week really builds the confidence up, and you just feel different when you are winning. Hopefully, we can carry that into the weekend.”
Meanwhile, Anthony Vazquez dusted off a shaky first inning and four strong innings for Allegheny. He allowed six hits, three runs (two earned), and had no walks or strikeouts. He mentioned what the win means to him after coming back last week from a hip injury.
“Honestly, it was pretty relieving knowing I could come in and do that at this point considering I wasn’t even sure if I’d be back for this season at all since the injury was so bad,” Vazquez said. “It’s been a long road getting back and I still have more time in front of me but as long as I’m making progress every day towards it then that’s all that matters.”
Although Fredonia fought back with two more in the top of the fifth off Garrett Senchur, Preston Pierce recorded the final two outs for his second save of the season.
The defeat of the Blue Devils improved the Gators’ record to 22-8 on the season and gave head coach Brandon Crum his 100th win in his fifth season since leading the program.
“The players I’ve had the last 5 years are owed the applause,” Crum said over a text message. “They come to (Northwest Pennsylvania), practice minimally outdoors, and grind to compete for championships. It says much much about them than it does me. and to get number 100 with these seniors, my first class, that feeling is irreplaceable.”
Allegheny returns to action today to wrap up a game at Ohio Wesleyan that was suspended on April 16. The Gators lead their North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) 18-10 in the top of the sixth and resumption of play will begin at 4 p.m.