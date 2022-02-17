Interpretive signs developed by Allegheny College students and recently installed at an area ski resort will be on display during a Tiki Torch ski event Saturday.
Wilderness Lodge Cross Country Ski Resort in Wattsburg will host the event, which begins as darkness falls at approximately 6:30 p.m. Several of the dozen interpretive nature signs created by a team of students working in Allegheny professor Rich Bowden’s environmental science lab will be visible along the torch-lit paths, according to an announcement from the lodge.
“I realized that the students were passionate about a number of topics that would make for informative signs, and that they had the expertise to provide useful and educational signage,” Bowden said.
The signs describe ecological and environmental elements of the area, with topics including stream ecology, winter adaptations, sustainable forestry, trees, geology, soil and wildlife, according to Bowden.
The project resulted from talks between Bowden and lodge owner Roger Janes of Meadville, who expressed interest in helping skiers learn more about the natural history and environmental issues of concern in the region.
“As far as we know, this is the only cross-country ski area in the country to incorporate an environmental education component as part of the skier experience,” Janes said. “We have gotten so many positive comments from skiers about the educational benefit of the signs, how nice they look, and how much people can learn from them.”
Wilderness Lodge is located at 13488 Weeks Valley Road.