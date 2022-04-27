The Allegheny men’s tennis team wrapped up the 2021-22 campaign by taking two out of three in its final week of play.
The Gators defeated Penn State Behrend 9-0 last Wednesday, fell to No. 13 ranked Denison 5-0 on Friday, but finished the spring semester with a 5-0 victory on Saturday over Ohio Wesleyan; the latter two matchups were in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC).
In the win over the Lions, Nate Chubb did not lose a set in his fifth singles match and the same scenario occurred in the second doubles match with the pairing of David Salazar II and Wonjoon Cho. Four days later, the Blue and Gold were victorious in their seventh-place match with the Battling Bishops as Fabrizzio Rategui highlighted the matchup with 6-0, 6-0 wins in sixth singles.
Women’s tennis
Allegheny fell 7-2 at Oberlin on Sunday.
Jean-Arlette Legrand won her singles match 1-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-3), and earned the lone doubles match victory, 8-4, alongside Ella Swan.
Men and women’s track and field
The Gators track and field team competed at two events this week: the 52nd Sparky Adams Invitational at Baldwin Wallace and the Jesse Owens Classic at Ohio State.
Mac Polny, Sean Heintzleman and Tylir Shannon both were the runner-ups in their respective events at Baldwin Wallace. Polny was second in the steeplechase with a time of 10:52.62, Heintzleman completed the 5K run in 15:50.60 and Shannon finished the 100 meter dash in 10.98 seconds.
As for the women’s team at the Sparky Adams Invitational, Molly Tarvin earned second place in the 5K Run at 19:17.15.
In the Jesse Owens Classic, the lone top-10 result from either team came from women’s track and field as Hope Gomez’s best toss in javelin of 32.69 meters alongside several Division I throwers netted her a third place finish.
Softball
Allegheny split a doubleheader at Denison by winning 3-2 in game one and falling 7-4 on Saturday, yet dropped the two games at Kenyon 4-0 and 12-4 on Tuesday. The softball team is now 9-18-1, and 3-4-1 this year.
In the victory, Aleya Belardinelli helped her own cause with a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh to break a 2-2 tie, and hurled a complete game, allowing eight hits two runs (both earned), walking two, and striking out four on the mound in seven innings of work.
Women’s lacrosse
The Gators fell in both games this week; they lost 17-11 at Wooster last Wednesday, and had a contested 16-15 defeat at Ohio Wesleyan as both North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) rivals scored five, three, and four goals, respectively through the first three periods. Allegheny dropped to 10-5, 2-4 NCAC in the 2022 campaign.
Senna Perelman paced the Blue and Gold with eight goals last week along with three caused turnovers.
Men’s lacrosse
Allegheny dropped both contests over the past week with a 12-3 defeat at Oberlin last Wednesday and a 28-0 loss at Denison on Saturday. The Gators are now 4-12, 2-6 NCAC this season.
Colin Deubell led the Gators with two goals at Oberlin, whereas Cassay Bouthet collected nine ground balls overall.
Men’s golf
Allegheny finished sixth out of 12 teams in the NCAC/OAC Clash on Saturday and Sunday at the Apple Valley Golf Club at Howard, Ohio with a final score of 594.
Zachary Melzar and Bergas Anargya tied for 12th place out of 71 golfers by turning 147s. Melzar carded a 77 and 70, whereas Anargya shot a 74 and 73.
Women’s golf
The Gators competed at the NCAC Battle on Saturday and Sunday at the Chapel Hill Golf Club in Mt. Vernon, Ohio.
Kelsi Zik was the runner up in the invitational out of 20 golfers with a total score of 163 after turning in an 80 on Saturday and 83 on Sunday.