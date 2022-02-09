Allegheny College ranked fifth among colleges and universities in Pennsylvania and in the top 20 percent nationally in new economic mobility rankings released by the nonprofit organization Third Way.
Third Way describes the rankings as a “completely different approach to assessing institutions of higher education,” prioritizing student outcomes and economic mobility. To create an Economic Mobility Index (EMI), Third Way examined which schools provide the best return on educational investment to students from low- and moderate-income backgrounds.
The EMI assesses the time it takes students to recoup their educational costs based on the earnings boost they obtain by attending an institution. In addition, it takes into account the proportion of low- and moderate-income students enrolled by a school.
“Allegheny College is proud to see the validation of the important work we are doing to make higher education accessible regardless of a student’s economic background,” said Ellen Johnson, Allegheny’s vice president for enrollment management. “Our mission of preparing students for successful and meaningful lives is seen through this recognition.”
In the past year, Allegheny has earned multiple ranking honors for its commitment to innovation, value, and undergraduate teaching and research.
In September, U.S. News & World Report again named Allegheny one of the top 100 national liberal arts colleges in the country. In August, Washington Monthly ranked Allegheny No. 26 in the nation among liberal arts colleges.
Colleges That Change Lives has featured Allegheny since 1996, highlighting Allegheny’s focus on personalized, student-centered learning and undergraduate research opportunities.
The Princeton Review named Allegheny one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduate education in its 2021 publication of “The Best 386 Colleges.”
Allegheny earned the No. 56 spot nationally in the 2021 Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education rankings of the best liberal arts colleges in the U.S.