DELAWARE, Ohio — The Allegheny baseball team hit the cover over the baseball at Ohio Wesleyan on Saturday.
After an 11-0 game one North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) victory and were ahead 18-10 after the night capper was halted due to darkness in the top of the sixth. The win improves the Gators' record to 17-6, 5-1 NCAC, and was the eleventh time this season that they manufactured at least 10 runs.
The weekend matinee involved another run-rule game-winner for the Blue and Gold since they led by 10 or more runs after seven innings of play. The offense came alive in the second inning thanks to Ryan Dougherty’s three-run shot — his second of the season.
Allegheny broke the game wide open after a six-run third. The Gators continued to flex their muscles as Jake Budnar smoked a solo homer, and Brady Nolin added a three-run blast, his third of 2022, to make it 7-0. To cap the frame, Jake Stotsky drove in a run via a sac fly and Dougherty brought in a run for the fourth time on the day with an RBI groundout. In the following inning, Nolin also notched his fourth run batted in with a double to make it a 10-0 Allegheny lead.
“What changed from the beginning of the season to now was guys are getting those clutch hits,” Nolin said. “I know Ryan got a double to drive in a bunch and homers driving guys in on base, which wasn’t really happening earlier in the season.”
Other players who had notable appearances against the Battling Bishops were Budnar, Ben Kosbie and Brett Heckert, who all had a two-hit day. Yet, the entire lineup had an impressive performance in game one as everyone had at least one hit and reached base safely two times.
Conor Deasy held down the fort as he tossed his second seven-inning shutout of the season. He earned his tenth career win after allowing just three hits and two walks while racking up nine strikeouts.
“I felt good out there,” Deasy said. “All my pitches were moving well. (Brayden) Cartwright behind the plate was calling a great game. I had a lot of faith in what he was calling and my fielders held it down for me on the field as well.”
Allegheny stayed hot in game two with four runs in the first two innings as Dougherty and Budnar both had an RBI. Nolin got his fifth run batted in and Dougherty collected his seventh RBI of the day with a two-run double in a seven-run third inning. Additionally, Kosbie and Brayden Cartwright contributed run-scoring singles in that frame.
The Gators also strung together seven runs in the fourth as Kosbie had an RBI fielder’s choice, and AJ Maslo brought in a run. Although Cartwright and Budnar came around to score on errors, the decisive blow was a Tyson Bryant-Dawson three-run jack to be back on top of the Gators' home run leaderboard to pull Allegheny ahead, 18-1.
However, OWU knocked out starter Danny Morgano after four innings of work and put together a nine-run fifth inning before the game was stopped before the Gators turn to bat in the sixth.
Since the nonconference matchup this Monday, April 18 with Penn State Beaver was canceled, Allegheny will return to NCAC play in Meadville on Tuesday, April 19 in a noon doubleheader against Hiram.
ALLEGHENY (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Kosbie 4-0-2-1, Budnar 4-1-2-1, Bryant-Dawson 3-2-1-0, Heckert 4-1-2-0, Nolin 4-1-2-4, Chodkowski 3-2-1-0, Cartwright 3-1-1-0, Stotsky 2-2-1-1, Doughtery 4-1-2-4. Totals 31-11-14-11.
OHIO WESLEYAN (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Russo 3-0-0-0, Graham 3-0-0-0, Neff 3-0-1-0, Ysseldyke 3-0-1-0, Padilla 2-0-0-0, Withrow 3-0-0-0, Stefancin 1-0-0-0, Monaco 2-0-0-0, Farley 2-0-1-0. Totals 22-0-3-0.
Allegheny 036 100 1 — 11 14 2
Ohio Wesleyan 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
BATTING
2B: A — Heckert, Nolin, Cartwright, Stotsky.
3B: AT — Player.
HR: A — Budnar, Nolin, Doughtery.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) A — Deasy WP 7-3-0-0-9-2; OW — Pulliam LP 3-8-9-9-0-1, Stoner 2-4-1-1-0-1, Neel 2-2-1-1-1-1-1.
Records: Allegheny 17-6; Ohio Wesleyan 8-17.