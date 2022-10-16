Junior wide receiver Declan O’Brien hauled in seven catches for a season-high 152 yards, but it wasn’t enough for the Allegheny College football team in a 44-17 loss against Grove City College Saturday night at Frank B. Fuhrer Field.
For the second week in a row, O’Brien recorded 100-plus yards, giving him a combined 253 yards and three touchdowns over the past two weeks against the Wolverines (6-1, 4-1 PAC) and Geneva College. The highlight of Saturday’s loss to Grove City was an 80-yard completion from Jack Johnson to O’Brien at the end of the first half. On a third-and-10, Johnson faked a short throw and caught the corner biting, which gave him enough room to loft the ball to an open O’Brien.
The pitch-and-catch reduced Grove City’s lead to 24-10, but the Wolverines executed their two-minute offense and scored on a Logan Pfeuffer to Scott Fraser touchdown with 14 seconds before the intermission.
Both teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter. After the AC defense forced a three-and-out to start the third, Johnson marched the Gators (2-5, 1-4 PAC) 62 yards and ran the final seven for a score. However, the Wolverines once again answered, thanks in part of a facemask penalty on Liam Alker-Connelly that nullified a sack. On the ensuing play. GCC’s Joey Guida ran 19 yards for a score that extended the lead to 38-17.
Although the offense flashed its potential at various points throughout the game, a trio of fourth-quarter turnovers prevented any hopes of a comeback against Grove City’s stout defensive corps.
Women’s tennis wins PAC championship
The top-seeded Allegheny College women’s tennis completed an undefeated fall season on Saturday afternoon at the Robertson Tennis Complex, as the Gators edged Franciscan University in a 5-4 thriller for the 2022 Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship.
The conference crown is just the third in program history and the first since the 1985 North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) title. With the win, the Gators (14-0, 8-0 PAC) have punched their ticket to the 2023 NCAA Division III Championships, which will be held at the UTSA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, from May 14-22.
Like the regular-season meeting between the Gators and Barons (10-3, 7-1 PAC), which ended in a 6-3 score on September 14 in Steubenville, Ohio, Franciscan started with a strong doubles performance to take an early lead. The Barons won at No. 1 and No. 3, with the duo of Katherine Marks and Maria Lounder earning AC’s lone doubles point.
Allegheny briefly took a 3-2 lead following the first singles matches, which were won by Jean-Arlette Legrand and Lounder at No. 3 and No. 5. However, the Barons regained momentum and the lead when Maria Herrera outlasted Marks in a three-set battle at No. 1 and Claire Cardie defeated Sabrina Rodriguez , 7-5, 6-3. Ryan Cox leveled the score at 4-all with her straight-set triumph at No. 6, leaving all eyes on the second singles bout between Ella Swan and Kina Ehlers.
Trailing early in the opening set, Swan came from behind and prevailed in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (4). Winning the first set may have been the difference for the senior from Nashville, Tennessee, native, who was able to play with the lead while Ehlers became visibly frustrated with her miscues as the match wore on. With a narrow 3-2 advantage in the second set, Swan didn’t surrender another game en route to a 6-2 victory.
Men’s cross country wins at Invite, Hanish leads women
WATERFORD, Conn. — The Allegheny College men’s cross won the first of two eight-kilometer races held at the Connecticut College Invitational on Saturday and placed two runners inside the top five.
The Gators were first of 15 teams in the “white’ race, which was held separately from the feature run. Allegheny finished with only 72 points, a 27-point lead over the runners-up from Eastern Connecticut State (99).
The win is the first for the Allegheny men’s team since finishing atop the leaderboard in the Chatham Cougar Challenge and Allegheny Classic to start the 2021 season.
Four of the team’s scoring runners were inside the top 20, led by junior Sean Heintzleman in second place and first-year Caleb Freeman in fifth. Heintzleman and Freeman recorded 8K personal records with a times of 26:09.9 and 26:29.4, respectively.
Senior Leuca Hanish guided the No. 6 regionally-ranked Allegheny College women’s cross country team to an 11th-place finish at the 2022 Connecticut College Invitational on Saturday.
Hanish came in 59th out of 308 runners with a new six-kilometer personal record of 23:06.00. Hanish was only three spots ahead of Mazzie Standish in 62nd with a PR of her own (23:07.90).
Megan Aaron, who finished the course with a 6K PR of 23:18.90, and and Nelly Stafford also were among top-100 finishers for Allegheny.
In a competitive field that included 10 nationally-ranked programs and more regionally-ranked teams, the Gators placed 11th with a cumulative score of 355.
