TITUSVILLE — The City of Titusville is set to receive nearly a million dollars from state government to fund an affordable housing program in the city.
Titusville is getting $750,000 from the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program as part of a wider $8.2 million distribution announced Monday. Titusville’s share of the funds will go toward existing owner-occupied housing in the city in partnership with the Titusville Redevelopment Authority.
HOME funds can be used to address housing needs, such as programs that offer opportunities like homeownership or rental activities designed to revitalize communities with new investment. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development receives HOME program funds from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development through the annual entitlement appropriate process. Crawford is one of 15 counties which is receiving funds from the distribution.